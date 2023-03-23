Paso Robles Police arrest reports for March 12-19
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Pharis, Benjamin Sage, 35, Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 12, 2023 at 12:39 AM for suspicion of Outside Warrant/M at 180 Edgewater.
- Barrientosgallardo, Jony Alejandro, 38, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 12, 2023 at 1:40 AM for suspicion of 273.5(A) PC at 506 Fein St Apt B.
- Contreras, Michael Edward, 22, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM for suspicion of 853.7 PC at Gregory St / Riverside Ave.
- Martin, Willie Rose, 52, Paso Robles, was arrested on March 12, 2023 at 9:56 AM for suspicion of 11379(A) HS, 11378 HS, 22610(B) at 17TH And Riverside.
- Nunez, Ana Cynthia A, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 12, 2023 at 10:33 PM for suspicion of 594(A)(1) PC, 978.5 PC at 1023 20 Th St.
- Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 30, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March at 10:07 PM for fo suspicion of Outside Warrant/M at Rt 101/RT 46E.
- Mejiagonzalez, Regino, 42, San Miguel, was taken into custody on March 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM for suspicion of an unknown charge at an unknown location.
- Neider, Andrea Lynn, 30, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM for suspicion of 853.7 PC at 180 Niblick Road.
- Perez, Joseph John, 32, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM for suspicion of 853.7 PC at 180 Niblick Road.
- Enrique Bernadinoolivera, 19, Paso Robles, was arrested on March 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM at an unknown location on suspicion of 14601.2(A) VC, 978.5 PC.
- Francisco Silva, 48, of Shandon, was arrested on March 13, 2023 at 8:35 PM at 532 24TH Street on suspicion of 23152(A) VC.
- Cody Ryan Sylvester, 24, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on March 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM at 700 Paso Robles Street on suspicion of 14601.2(A) VC, 853.7 PC.
- Genaro Santana Avalos, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM at 19TH And Riverside on suspicion of 853.7 PC.
- John James Jenkins Jr, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM at 2935 Union Rd on suspicion of 459 PC, 29800(A)(1) PC, 30305(A).
- Guillermo Antonio Hernandez, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM at an unknown location on suspicion of 853.7 PC.
- Hue Wilson Cooks, 79, Paso Robles, was arrested on March 15, 2023 at 8:29 PM at 21ST St / Pine St on suspicion of 11550(A) HS, 11364(A) HS, 11377.
- Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 15 at 8:41 PM at an unknown location on charges of 21310 PC.
- Eutequio Mejiagonzalez, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 15, 2023 at 11:57 PM at Stoney Creek/Corral Creek on suspicion of 470B PC, 14601.2(A) VC.
- Brenda Elizabeth Sanchez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16, 2023 at 1:13 AM at 1279 Stoney Creek Rd on suspicion of 647(F) PC.
- Tanner Harris, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM at Spring St/6th St. on suspicion of an outside warrant/misdemeanor.
- Charles Brandon Bennett, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM at 1302 24th St. on suspicion of 978.5 PC.
- Jose Luis Contrerasuribe, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM at 1020 Park St. on suspicion of 11550(A) HS and 11364(A) HS.
- Adela Ann Velasco Escobedo, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16,2023 at 9:44 PM at 2700 Buena Vista Dr. on suspicion of 647(F) PC.
- Victor Lopez III, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16, 2023 at 11:01 PM at 1446 Spring St. on suspicion of 11364(A) HS, 11377(A) HS, and 22610(F).
- Andrew Perry Embry, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16, 2023 at 11:20 PM at 2621 Riverside Ave. on suspicion of 11350(A) HS, 978.5 PC, and an outside warrant.
- Michel Edward Contreras, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 17, 2023 at 1:17 PM at the Salinas Riverbed. on suspicion of 211 PC/felony.
- Tahnee Christine Hart, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 17, 2023 at 1:48 PM at an unknown location on suspicion of 3455(A) PC.
- Autumn Maran Reberry, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM at the Salinas Riverbed and 13th Street on suspicion of 853.7 PC.
- Audrey Bridget Michelson, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM at 1737 Eastview Pl on suspicion of Outside Warrant.
- Cory Mitchell Ormonde, age 32, of Templeton, was arrested on March 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM at 12TH/PARK on suspicion of 11350(A) HS and 1203.2(A) PC.
- Connor Alexander Thomas, age 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 12:56 AM at 766 Angus on suspicion of 422(A) PC.
- Jesus Manuel Cuaraespinosa, age 26, of Templeton, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 2:02 AM at an unknown location on suspicion of 415(1) PC.
- Luis Cuaraespinosa, age 31, of Templeton, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 2:02 AM at an unknown location on suspicion of 415(1) PC.
- Jose Contrera Uribe, age 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 10:59 AM at an unknown location on suspicion of 11550(A) HS.
- Andrea Michelle Kern, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 1:39 AM at 2505 Theater Dr on suspicion of 11550(A) HS.
- Anissa Marie Gutierrez, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM at an unknown location on suspicion of 853.7 PC.
- Benjamin Tomas Saiz, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM at 2121 Spring Street on suspicion of 11364(A) HS.
- Kadie Diane Kassir, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 8:24 PM at an unknown location on suspicion of 11550(A) HS.
- Basilio Mejia Pacheco, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 10:06 PM at an unknown location on suspicion of 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, and 20002.
- Julio Cesar Galarza, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM at 1319 Spring Street on suspicion of 978.5 PC.
- Stephan Jesus Taylor Myers, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on March 19, 2023 at 12:12 AM at an unknown location on suspicion of 594(A)(2) PC.
- Phillisia Loretta Siddons, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on March 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM at 15th St. and Chestnut St on suspicion of 978.5 PC.
- Deshawn Delvon Young, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on March 19, 2023 at 7:23 PM at Creston and Walnut on suspicion of 273A(A) PC, 148(A)(1) PC, and 23152(A) VC.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.