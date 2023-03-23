Paso Robles Police arrest reports for March 12-19 

Pharis, Benjamin Sage, 35, Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 12, 2023 at 12:39 AM for suspicion of Outside Warrant/M at 180 Edgewater.

Barrientosgallardo, Jony Alejandro, 38, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 12, 2023 at 1:40 AM for suspicion of 273.5(A) PC at 506 Fein St Apt B.

Contreras, Michael Edward, 22, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM for suspicion of 853.7 PC at Gregory St / Riverside Ave.

Martin, Willie Rose, 52, Paso Robles, was arrested on March 12, 2023 at 9:56 AM for suspicion of 11379(A) HS, 11378 HS, 22610(B) at 17TH And Riverside.

Nunez, Ana Cynthia A, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 12, 2023 at 10:33 PM for suspicion of 594(A)(1) PC, 978.5 PC at 1023 20 Th St.

Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 30, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March at 10:07 PM for fo suspicion of Outside Warrant/M at Rt 101/RT 46E.

Mejiagonzalez, Regino, 42, San Miguel, was taken into custody on March 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM for suspicion of an unknown charge at an unknown location.

Neider, Andrea Lynn, 30, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM for suspicion of 853.7 PC at 180 Niblick Road.

Perez, Joseph John, 32, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM for suspicion of 853.7 PC at 180 Niblick Road.

Enrique Bernadinoolivera, 19, Paso Robles, was arrested on March 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM at an unknown location on suspicion of 14601.2(A) VC, 978.5 PC.

Francisco Silva, 48, of Shandon, was arrested on March 13, 2023 at 8:35 PM at 532 24TH Street on suspicion of 23152(A) VC.

Cody Ryan Sylvester, 24, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on March 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM at 700 Paso Robles Street on suspicion of 14601.2(A) VC, 853.7 PC.

Genaro Santana Avalos, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM at 19TH And Riverside on suspicion of 853.7 PC.

John James Jenkins Jr, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM at 2935 Union Rd on suspicion of 459 PC, 29800(A)(1) PC, 30305(A).

Guillermo Antonio Hernandez, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM at an unknown location on suspicion of 853.7 PC.

Hue Wilson Cooks, 79, Paso Robles, was arrested on March 15, 2023 at 8:29 PM at 21ST St / Pine St on suspicion of 11550(A) HS, 11364(A) HS, 11377.

Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 15 at 8:41 PM at an unknown location on charges of 21310 PC.

Eutequio Mejiagonzalez, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 15, 2023 at 11:57 PM at Stoney Creek/Corral Creek on suspicion of 470B PC, 14601.2(A) VC.

Brenda Elizabeth Sanchez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16, 2023 at 1:13 AM at 1279 Stoney Creek Rd on suspicion of 647(F) PC.

Tanner Harris, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM at Spring St/6th St. on suspicion of an outside warrant/misdemeanor.

Charles Brandon Bennett, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM at 1302 24th St. on suspicion of 978.5 PC.

Jose Luis Contrerasuribe, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM at 1020 Park St. on suspicion of 11550(A) HS and 11364(A) HS.

Adela Ann Velasco Escobedo, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16,2023 at 9:44 PM at 2700 Buena Vista Dr. on suspicion of 647(F) PC.

Victor Lopez III, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16, 2023 at 11:01 PM at 1446 Spring St. on suspicion of 11364(A) HS, 11377(A) HS, and 22610(F).

Andrew Perry Embry, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 16, 2023 at 11:20 PM at 2621 Riverside Ave. on suspicion of 11350(A) HS, 978.5 PC, and an outside warrant.

Michel Edward Contreras, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 17, 2023 at 1:17 PM at the Salinas Riverbed. on suspicion of 211 PC/felony.

Tahnee Christine Hart, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 17, 2023 at 1:48 PM at an unknown location on suspicion of 3455(A) PC.

Autumn Maran Reberry, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM at the Salinas Riverbed and 13th Street on suspicion of 853.7 PC.

Audrey Bridget Michelson, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM at 1737 Eastview Pl on suspicion of Outside Warrant.

Cory Mitchell Ormonde, age 32, of Templeton, was arrested on March 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM at 12TH/PARK on suspicion of 11350(A) HS and 1203.2(A) PC.

Connor Alexander Thomas, age 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 12:56 AM at 766 Angus on suspicion of 422(A) PC.

Jesus Manuel Cuaraespinosa, age 26, of Templeton, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 2:02 AM at an unknown location on suspicion of 415(1) PC.

Luis Cuaraespinosa, age 31, of Templeton, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 2:02 AM at an unknown location on suspicion of 415(1) PC.

Jose Contrera Uribe, age 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 10:59 AM at an unknown location on suspicion of 11550(A) HS.

Andrea Michelle Kern, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 1:39 AM at 2505 Theater Dr on suspicion of 11550(A) HS.

Anissa Marie Gutierrez, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM at an unknown location on suspicion of 853.7 PC.

Benjamin Tomas Saiz, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM at 2121 Spring Street on suspicion of 11364(A) HS.

Kadie Diane Kassir, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 8:24 PM at an unknown location on suspicion of 11550(A) HS.

Basilio Mejia Pacheco, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 18, 2023 at 10:06 PM at an unknown location on suspicion of 23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, and 20002.

Julio Cesar Galarza, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM at 1319 Spring Street on suspicion of 978.5 PC.

Stephan Jesus Taylor Myers, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on March 19, 2023 at 12:12 AM at an unknown location on suspicion of 594(A)(2) PC.

Phillisia Loretta Siddons, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on March 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM at 15th St. and Chestnut St on suspicion of 978.5 PC.