Paso Robles Police arrest reports for March 19-26 

Galarza, Julio Cesar, 28, Paso Robles, was arrested on March 19, 2023, at 11:50 p.m. at 1319 Spring St on charges of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Myers, Stephan Jesus Taylor, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 19, 2023, at 12:12 a.m. at 1319 Spring St on charges of vandalism: damage to property (594(A)(2) PC).

Siddons, Phillisia Loretta, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 19, 2023, at 4:31 p.m. at 15th St/Chestnut St on charges of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Young, Deshawn Delvon, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 19, 2023, at 7:23 p.m. at Creston/Walnut on charges of pay/receive money for adoption (273A(A) PC), obstruct/resist/etc public/peace officer/emergency med tech (148(A)(1) PC), and DUI .08 alcohol:causing bodily injury (23153(B) VC).

Barretocoronado, Ruben, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 20, 2023, at 3:24 a.m. at 1465 Creston Rd on charges of DUI alcohol (23152(A) VC) and DUI alcohol/0.08 percent (23152(B) VC).

Mowreader, Eric Oneil, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 20, 2023, at 10:21 p.m. at Paso Robles St/13th St on charges of DUI alcohol 23152(A) VC, possess unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and DUI alcohol/0.08 percent (23152(B) VC).

Almendarez, Austin James, 37, of 180 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles, was arrested on March 20, 2023, at 11:57 p.m. on charges of failing to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

Jones, Trey Alexander, 22, of 502 Arleen St #B, was arrested on March 21, 2023, at 01:33 a.m. at 24th St at Ysabel Ave and charged with DUI any drug (23152(F) VC). Jones works as a stocker.

Mejiagonzalez, Eutequio, 31, of 1224 Corral Creek #4, was arrested on March 21, 2023, at 08:34 a.m. at Rambouillet and Stoney Creek and charged with drive while license suspended/revoked for DUI (14601.2(A) VC).

Garcia, Christian, 24, of General Delivery, was arrested on March 21, 2023, at 11:37 a.m. at 1205 24th St and charged with possess unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS) and bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Frederick, Kerri Ann, 43, of 335 Partridge Ave, was arrested on March 21, 2023, at 11:24 p.m. at Meadowlark/Falcon and charged with DUI Combined Alcohol and Drug (23152(G) VC). Frederick’s hair is blond. Adult – Complaint Sought.

Donovan, Spencer Douglas, 38, of 1403 Oak St, was arrested on March 21, 2023, at 06:00 p.m. at 3025 Dry Creek Road and charged with Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear (978.5 PC) and 4462(B) VC.

Collins, Alvin Bernard, 55, was arrested on March 22, 2023, at 02:15 a.m. at 24th/Riverside and charged with DUI Alcohol (23152(A) VC) and DUI Alcohol/0.08 Percent (23152(B) VC).

Lewis, Bobby Eleseo, 26, of Riverside, was arrested on March 22, 2023, at 02:17 a.m. at 12th St At Spring St and charged with DUI Alcohol/0.08 Percent (23152(B) VC), DUI Alcohol (23152(A) VC), and Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear (978.5 PC).

Castaneda, Mayra A, 27, of 4700 Rocky Canyon Rd #10, Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on March 22, 2023, at 02:46 a.m. at Melody Dr/Nanette Ln for charges of DUI Alcohol (23152(A) VC) and DUI Alcohol/0.08 Percent (23152(B) VC).

Figueroa, Luis Daniel, 27, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on March 22, 2023, at 01:21 p.m. at Creston Rd/S. River for a charge of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (14601.2(A) VC).

Torres, Joseph Alan Jr, 21, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on March 22, 2023, at 03:53 p.m. for a charge of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (14601.2(A) VC).

Riley, Michael Anthony, 37, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was taken into custody on March 22, 2023, at 04:02 p.m. at 1465 Creston Road for a charge of Shoplifting (459.5(A) PC).

Nogo, Jason Scott, 27, of 263 U St, Fresno County, CA 93706, was arrested on March 22, 2023, at 05:07 p.m. for charges of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance (11550(A) HS), Possess Unlawful Paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and 11350(F) HS.

Curtis, Robert Leroy, 73, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on March 22, 2023, at 08:44 p.m. at Hwy 46 East And Golden Hill Rd for a charge of DUI Any Drug (23152(F) VC).

Lopez, Margarito Barajas, 19, of Templeton, CA 93465, was cited for Info Only at 14th St and Riverside Ave at 8:32 a.m. on March 23, 2023.

James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) HS) and failure to appear in court (853.7 PC) at 2198 Riverside Ave at 9:34 a.m. on March 23, 2023.

Maribel Errejonsanchez, 35, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC) at Stoney Creek Rd and Alamo Creek Ter at 1:38 p.m. on March 23, 2023.

Victabio Gervaciochavez, 34, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC), driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC), and driving without a license (12500 VC) at Oak St and 28th St at 5:41 p.m. on March 23, 2023.

Joe Sweet, 31, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested for failure to appear in court (853.7 PC) at 1134 Black Oak Dr at 9:16 p.m. on March 23, 2023.

An unidentified male, 54, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was taken into custody for failure to appear after a written promise (853.7 PC) at 1741 Oak Hill Rd at 9:16 p.m. on March 23, 2023.

Kelley Marie Hernandez, 30, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested for bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) at 220 Oak Hill Rd at 1:48 p.m. on March 24, 2023.

Luis Hernandezgomez, 40, of Paso Robles, CA 93447, was cited for driving without a license (12500(A) VC), failure to show proof of insurance (16028(C) VC), and vehicle registration violation (4000(a) VC) at 13th St and Spring St at 3:45 p.m. on March 24, 2023.

James Vahn Dewitt Thomas, 32, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested for failure to appear in court (853.7 PC) at 1310 24th St at 7:39 p.m. on March 24, 2023.

Angel C Taloyo, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 24, 2023, at 9:43 p.m. at 20th St/Vine St on charges of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher (23152(B) VC).

Christian Alexander Manriquezromero, of 201 Saguaro Ct #9, was arrested on March 25, 2023, at 1:30 a.m. on charges of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher (23152(B) VC).

Kevin Lopezlimon, of San Simeon, was arrested on March 25, 2023 at 2:29 am on charges of driving under the influence (23152(a) VC) and driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher (23152(b) VC).

Raymond Cornejo, 50, was arrested on March 25, 2023 at 12:25 pm at 800 Pine Street on charges of disorderly conduct (647(f) PC).

Felipe Dejesus Jr Gaytan, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 25, 2023 at 8:01 am for Outside Warrant/F, and Bring Drgs/Alc to Jl/Prsn (4573.6(a) PC)

Steven Alan Reynolds, 39, of Salinas, was arrested on March 26, 2023 at 12:05 am on charges of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear (978.5 PC).

Fabian Martinezflores, 18, of San Miguel, was arrested on March 26, 2023 at 12:31 am on charges of disorderly conduct (647(f) PC) at 3100 Block Park Street.

Smith, Dana Lauren, 32, of San Miguel, CA 93451, was charged with 647(f) PC and Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear (978.5 PC) on March 26, 2023 at 01:26 am at an unknown location.

Frederick, Kerri Ann, 43, of Paso Robles, CA, was charged with DUI Alcohol/0.08 Percent (23152(b) VC) and DUI Alcohol (23152(a) VC) on March 26, 2023 at 01:09 am at an unknown location.

Olmos Luna, Donic, 20, of Fresno, CA 93730, was charged with Battery (242 PC) on March 26, 2023 at 04:41 am at an unknown location.

Hernandez Olivares, Roberto, 29, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was charged with Driving While License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (14601.2(a) VC) and Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance (11350(a) HS) on March 26, 2023 at 1200 Spring Street.

Sanford, Scott Mitchels, 60, of San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, was charged with Violation Parole (3056 PC) and Trespass Posted Land 3+ (602.8(a) PC) on March 26, 2023 at 03:31 pm at 900 Park St.

Gutierrez, Anissa Marie, 47, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was charged with Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear (978.5 PC) on March 26, 2023 at 05:48 pm at an unknown location.

Charlton, Cord Davis, 54, of Paso Robles, CA 93447, was charged with Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury (243(d) PC) on March 26, 2023 at an unknown location.