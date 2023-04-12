Paso Robles Police arrest reports for March 26 – April 2 

Reynolds, Steven Alan, 39, of Salinas, was taken into custody at 12TH St / Riverside Ave at 12:05 am for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear in court 978.5 PC.

Martinezflores, Fabian, 18, of San Miguel, was arrested at the 3100 Block Park Street at 12:31 am for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.Smith, Dana Lauren, 32, of San Miguel, was arrested at 13TH St/Railroad St at 1:26 am for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC and a bench warrant/failure to appear in court 978.5 PC.

Frederick, Kerri Ann, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 13TH St At Riverside at 1:09 am for suspected violation of driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC and driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.

Olmosluna, Domnic, 23, of Fresno, was arrested at Spring St / 12TH St at 4:41 am for suspected violation of Battery 242 PC.

Hernandezolivares, Roberto, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 1200 Spring Street at 1108 for suspected violation of driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI 14601.2(A) VC.

Sanford, Scott Mitchels, 28, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested at 900 Park St at 3:31 pm for suspected violation of trespassing posted land 3+ 602.8(A) PC and violation of parole 3056 PC.

Gutierrez, Anissa Marie, 47, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody at Centennial Park at 5:48 pm for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear in court 978.5 PC.

Charlton, Cord Davis, 54, was arrested at 530 12TH St at 7:32 pm for suspected violation of battery with serious bodily injury 243(D) PC.

Bolton, Marcus Tanner, 27, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody at 12th St/Chestnut St at 11:50 PM on March 27 for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear in court 978.5 PC.

Meador, Charles Leon, 37, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited at Hwy 101 Sb/S Spring St Onramp at 4:00 PM on March 27 for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Mulkey, Matthew Jay, 42, of Atascadero, was taken into custody at Mesa/Prospect at 11:13 PM on March 27 for suspected violation of an outside warrant.

Zavala, Monique Julie, 20, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited at an unspecified location at 11:06 AM on March 27 for suspected violation of driving while license is suspended or revoked 14601.1(A) VC and driving with obstructed view 26708(A)(1) VC.

Heer, Robert Kenneth, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 10th Street and Spring Street at 12:52 PM on March 28 for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Labarbera, Angelo Julian, 65, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited at an unspecified location at 1:59 PM on March 28 for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear in court 978.5 PC.

Gatti, Joshua Aaron, 31, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested at 2135 Theatre Drive at 9:20 PM on March 28 for suspected violation of possessing narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Guillen, Susan Marie, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested at an unspecified location on March 28 for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Timothy Joseph Mullins, 37, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 26 at Hwy 46/UNION at 9:55 p.m. for suspected violation of driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC and driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.

Seth Isaac Carmack, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 27 at 2005 Theater Drive at 11:07 a.m. for suspected violation of contempt of court: violate protective order 166(C)(1) PC.

Rambo, Douglas Jeremy, 33, of Santa Margarita, was taken into custody on March 29, at 900 Park St. at 12:33 am for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear in court 978.5 PC.

Contrerasuribe, Jose Luis, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 29, at 1:24 am, for a suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS. Contrerasuribe was taken into custody at 900 Park St, and his case number is 230982.

Bernstein, Brian, 40, of Alamo, was arrested on March 29, at the intersection of 24th and Riverside at 3:00 am, for suspected violation of 23152(A) VC and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.

Hudson, Wilson Matthew, 42, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on March 29, at 179 Niblick Rd. at 8:38 am for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.

Grigg, John Dale, 56, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on March 29, at 1400 Spring St. at 12:59 pm for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.

Antoniomatias, Peter, 21, of Santa Maria, was arrested on March 29 at Rambouillet Rd and St Ann Rd. at 3:00 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.

Smith, Tyler Stephen, 27, of Paso Robles, was cited on March 30 at CA 101/17TH St. at 1:57 pm for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear in court 978.5 PC.

Garcia, Christian, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 30 at 2:42 pm for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Morenoflores, Floriberto, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 30 at Rambouillet Rd/Nicklaus St at 2:43 pm for suspected violation of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Kassir, Adam Salman, 27, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 31 at 20th St/Riverside Ave at 12:05 a.m. for a suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11350(A) HS.

Cox, Joshua Nole, 36, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 31 at 6th St/Spring St at 10:10 a.m. for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear in court (978.5 PC).

Rouse, Walter Darrell, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 31 at 6th St/Pine St at 12:32 p.m. for a suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct (647(F) PC).

Gutierrez, Wilfredo, 37, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on March 31, at 1340 Spring St at 9:09 p.m. for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

Green, Thomas Lawrence, 29, of San Miguel, was taken into custody on March 31, at 2841 Spring St #4, Paso Robles at 9:59 p.m. for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).

Willis, Darin Christopher, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 31, at Black Oak and 24th St at 10:34 p.m. for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).

Garcia, Christian, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 1, on an outside warrant for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Marcelino Ramonchavez, 24, of Santa Maria, was taken into custody on April 1st at 3:37 AM on suspicion of violating driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.

Curtis Eugene Olsen, 59, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 1st at 7:41 PM for suspected violation of domestic violence 273.5(A) PC.

Victoria Gene Manuel, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on April 1st at 1:18 PM for an unspecified suspected violation.

Hansen, Tylene, 38, of Creston, was taken into custody on March 30, at an unknown location at 8:05 PM for suspected violation of an outside warrant.

Huhtala, Michael David, 36, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody at the intersection of General Delivery and Ramada Dr. on April 1 at 7:57 p.m. for suspected violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear in court 978.5 PC.

Kessinger, Forest, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody at 1859 Ramada Dr. on April 1 at 7:57 p.m. for suspected violation of driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC and driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.

Nevarezdelamora, Junior Rafael, 28, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody at 2226 Pine St. on April 2 at 12:03 a.m. for suspected violation of 647(A) PC.

Seeber, Dustin Rose, 42, of Templeton, was taken into custody in the 800 Block of Niblick on April 2 at 1:49 a.m. for suspected violation of driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI 14601.2(A) VC, a bench warrant/failure to appear in court 978.5 PC, and 647(B).

Duckworth, Nathan Daniel, 34, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody at 2901 Riverside Ave. on April 2 at 12:49 a.m. for suspected violation of possessing narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS and a bench warrant/failure to appear in court 978.5 PC, as well as an outside warrant.

Kern, Andrea Michelle, 40, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 2 at 7:12 a.m. for suspected violation of 11550(A) HS and 4060 BP.

Rouse, Walter Darrell, 56, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody at 2331 Spring Street on April 2 at 9:14 a.m. for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct 647(F) PC.

Garcia, Christian, 24, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 2 at 10:12 a.m. for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.

Korski, James Gordon, 27, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on April 2 at 1:20 p.m. for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.