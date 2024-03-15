Paso Robles Police arrest reports for March 3-10
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Reyes, Frank Luis, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 3 at 10:23 pm at 1319 Park St. for suspected violation of probation (853.7 pc).
- Michelson, Audrey Bridget, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 4 at 12:55 pm at 2103 Riverside Ave for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) hs).
- Gordon, Christina Marie, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 4 at 12:56 pm at 2930 for suspected petty theft (484(a) pc).
- Brebes, Jason Allen, 51, of Morro Bay, was arrested on March 4 at 3:21 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- Price, Riley Danielmorano, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 4 at 10:34 pm at Ifo 1242 Elaine St for suspected driving under the influence (23152(b) vc, 23152(a) vc).
- Carter, Richard Allen, 52, of Tulare, was arrested on March 5 at 12:19 pm at 3548 Spring St for suspected possession of controlled substance for sale (11351 hs) and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 5 at 7:44 pm at 712 Park St B for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) hs), trespassing (602.5(a) pc), and probation violation (1203.2 pc).
- Michelson, Audrey Bridget, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 6 at 2:04 am at 2816 Spring Street for suspected being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(a) hs).
- French, Steven Matthew, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 6 at 1:17 pm at 15th/Railroad Tracks for an outside misdemeanor warrant (978.5 pc).
- Martin, Willie Rose, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 6 at 4:52 pm at 1201 Ysabel Ave for suspected possession of controlled substance (11364(a) hs, 11350(a) hs, 11377(a) hs).
- Chavarria-estrada, Adan Francisco, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 6 at 11:06 pm at 254 San Carlos for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) hs), probation violation (853.7 pc), and an outside warrant.
- Toral, David, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 7 at 2:22 am at Melody/Sylvia for an outside misdemeanor warrant (978.5 pc).
- Jimenez-ontiveros, Jesus Enrique, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 7 at 1:22 pm at Creston Rd/Tanner for suspected driving under the influence (23152(f) vc).
- Ferrell, Monique Sarah, 33, of Templeton, was arrested on March 7 at 3:50 pm at 1700 Block North River Road for an outside misdemeanor warrant (978.5 pc).
- Rambo, Douglas Jeremy, 47, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on March 7 at 3:36 pm at 2805 Black Oak Dr for an outside felony warrant.
- Galvan, Sylvia, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 7 at 12:44 pm at 2715 Black Oak Dr for an outside misdemeanor warrant (979 pc).
- Davis, Shawn Cole, 46, of Shandon, was arrested on March 7 at 4:17 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr for an outside misdemeanor warrant (978.5 pc).
- Kulinski, Daniel Richard, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 7 at 9:14 pm at 2500 Riverside Dr for suspected violation of probation (853.7 pc).
- Buck, Mary Lynn, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 7 at 9:49 pm at 611 10th St #6 for suspected violation of probation (853.7 pc), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) hs), and possession of controlled substance (11350(a) hs).
- Guzman Mateo, Jesus, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 8 at 1:57 am at 703 Spring St for suspected driving under the influence (23152(a) vc, 23152(b) vc).
- Leonard, Guy Anthony, 31, of Atascadero, was arrested on March 8 at 11:27 am at 2715 Black Oak Dr for an outside misdemeanor warrant (978.5 pc), outside warrant (113), and outside misdemeanor warrant.
- Singleton, Nathaniel Burrage, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 8 at 12:09 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr for an outside misdemeanor warrant (978.5 pc).
- Rendon, Carlos Jr. Jr, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 8 at 11:56 am at 130 Creston Road for suspected possession of controlled substance (11377(a) hs).
- Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 8 at 11:11 am at 1201 Ysabel Ave for suspected violation of probation (853.7 pc).
- Serrano-herrera, Juan, 27, of Templeton, was cited on March 8 at Vineyard/Main for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- Martinez, Maribel, 59, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on March 8 at 2:09 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected battery (242 pc).
- Francis, Albert Julian, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 8 at 8:09 pm at 1134 Black Oak Dr for suspected being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(a) hs) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) hs).
- Mendoza-gervacio, Gabriel, 59, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 9 at 2:29 am at Park St/15th St for an outside misdemeanor warrant (978.5 pc).
- Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 9 at 12:24 pm at Black Oak Dr for an outside misdemeanor warrant (978.5 pc) and an outside warrant.
- Lopez-garcia, Juventino, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 9 at 7:23 pm at 1373 Creston Road #207 for suspected driving under the influence (23152(a) vc, 23152(b) vc).
- Gallardo-rojas, Aaron, 35, of Paso Robles, was cited on March 9 at 30th St/Oak St for suspected driving on a suspended license (14601.2(a) vc).
- Rivera-regalado, Daniela, 25, was arrested on March 10 at 12:01 am at Golden Hill Road, Rt 46 for suspected driving under the influence (23152(a) vc, 23152(b) vc).
- Preciado-guzman, Luis Enrique, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 10 at 1:28 am at 3411 Spring St #2 for suspected driving under the influence (23152(a) vc, 23152(b) vc).
- Vanfleet, Bronson Cole, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 10 at 3:12 am at Paso Robles St/13th St for suspected driving under the influence (23152(a) vc, 23152(b) vc).
- Allison, Kerry Lynn, 59, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 10 at 11:31 am at 710 Pine Street for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) hs) and possession of controlled substance (11377(a) hs).
- Whitebear, Joseph William, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 10 at 1:08 pm at 700 Block Pine St for suspected possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) hs), possession of controlled substance (11377(a) hs), and possession of ammunition by prohibited person (3455(a) pc).
- Ives, John Davis, 59, of Paso Robles, was arrested on March 10 at 3:42 pm at 1201 Ysabel for suspected inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant (273.5(a) pc) and malicious obstruction of phone line (591.5 pc).
- Miranda, Elizabeth Jayne, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested on March 10 at 11:13 pm for suspected driving under the influence (23152(a) vc, 23152(b) vc) and driving on a suspended license (14601 vc).
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.