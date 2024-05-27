Paso Robles Police arrest reports for May 12-19
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Fuentesflores, Victor, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 3:02 pm at 1502 Pine St #1 for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(B) VC), driving under the influence (23152(A) VC), and driving with a suspended license (14601 VC).
- Holihan, Patrick George, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 12 at 12:02 am at Spring St/8th St for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601 VC).
- Solis, Uriel Miguel, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 2:43 am at 34th St/Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct: alcohol (647(F) PC).
- Montalvan, Denora Abigail, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 12 at 8:15 pm at 625 Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct: alcohol (647(F) PC).
- Brown, Logan Thomas, of Templeton, was arrested on May 12 at 9:50 pm at Oak Lane/River Rd for suspected violation of use/under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS), and prowling (647(H) PC).
- Mendibles, Michael Reye, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 12 at 11:26 pm at Niblick for suspected violation of failure to appear in court (853.7 PC).
- Kennemer, Sky Lawson, of Visalia, was arrested on May 12 at 12:00 am at an unspecified location for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Paramo, Erica Chante, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 6:11 pm at 2010 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Duncankimble, Breanna Michelle, of San Luis Obispo, was cited and released on May 13 at 3:15 am at Hwy 46 E/Union Rd for an unspecified infraction.
- Vestal, Sean Raymond, of Atascadero, was cited and released on May 13 at 3:15 am at Hwy 46 E/Union Rd for an unspecified infraction.
- McNure, Bobby Eugene, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 13 at 8:25 am at 3200 Park St for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- Zollo, Eric Nicholas, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 13 at 10:02 am at Union Rd/Skyview Dr for suspected violation of failure to appear in court (853.7 PC).
- Arreola, Christopher Orion, of Fresno, was arrested on May 13 at 4:15 pm at 2305 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of grand theft (487(A) PC), resisting an officer (148(A)(1) PC), and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).
- Visser, Brennan Michael, of Fresno, was arrested on May 13 at 4:52 pm at 2305 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of grand theft (487(A) PC).
- Arthurs, Jordin, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 14 at 2:47 am at 101 South Bound for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Fletes, Gabrielle Alicia, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 14 at 7:02 pm at 316 Rose Ln for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Brown, Ashley Lynn, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 14 at 9:58 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), and bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Cordes, Cher Lavinia, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 15 at 8:22 am at Linne Rd at Airport Rd for suspected violation of driving under the influence causing bodily injury (23153(A) VC).
- Hurl, Rebecca Ann, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 15 at 2:37 pm at 2621 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Flores, Angelo Raphael, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 15 at 5:45 pm at 1255 Creston Rd for suspected violation of domestic violence (273.5(A) PC), criminal threats (422(A) PC), and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury (245(A)(4) PC).
- Smith, Dwayne Alan, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 16 at 1:52 am at 101 Nb/San Marcos for suspected violation of evading a peace officer: reckless driving (2800.2(A) VC).
- Kulinski, Elijah Daniel, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 16 at 3:44 am at 1201 Ysabel Ave for suspected violation of use/under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Jeffers, James Michael, of Nipomo, was arrested on May 16 at 9:52 am at 2307 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of petty theft (484(A) PC).
- Dempseygreen, Patrick Ryan, of Templeton, was arrested on May 16 at 3:44 pm at 1465 Creston Rd for suspected violation of petty theft (484(A) PC).
- Miranda, Elizabeth Jayne, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 16 at 4:02 pm at 1465 Creston Rd for suspected violation of petty theft (484(A) PC).
- Cooks, Hue Wilson, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 16 at 4:23 pm at 21st St/Riverside Ave for an outside misdemeanor warrant and failure to appear in court (853.7 PC).
- Ramosrodriguez, Rigoberto, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 16 at 10:56 pm at 1411 Stoney Creek Rd for suspected violation of disorderly conduct: alcohol (647(F) PC).
- Otis, Daniel Lynn, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 17 at 2:20 pm at 100 Block Niblick (Riverbed) for suspected violation of forcible rape (261(A)(2) PC).
- Pazrea, Jorge, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 17 at 4:36 pm at 1081 Sylvia Cir for suspected violation of criminal threats (422(A) PC).
- Snowden, Austin Michael, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 17 at 12:20 am at 982 Vista Cerro Dr for suspected violation of use/under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Lanteigne, Marne E, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 18 at 6:59 pm at 1209 Stoney Creek Rd for suspected violation of battery on a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse (243(E)(1) PC).
- Sherrod, Antonio Jamal, of Blythewood, SC, was arrested on May 18 at 2:14 am at 618 Bell Flower Ln for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Castellanos, Nachole Danae, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 18 at 9:48 am at 2005 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of receiving stolen property (496D(A) PC), possession of a controlled substance for sale (11378 HS), and transportation of a controlled substance (11379(A) HS).
- Burch, Chelsea Dawn, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 18 at 1:35 pm at 1637 Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct: alcohol (647(F) PC).
- Kulinski, Daniel Richard, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 18 at 8:11 pm at US Hwy 101 Sb/Route 46E for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 18 at 8:17 pm at 101 Sb Off Ramp/46 East for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Prudenteangel, Magui, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 19 at 7:37 pm at 3126 Spring St for suspected violation of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant (273.5(A) PC) and damaging a telephone line (591.5 PC).
- Matteasjacinto, Honnerio, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 19 at 1:30 am at 24th St/Riverside Ave for suspected violation of disorderly conduct: alcohol (647(F) PC).
- Smith, Tyler Stephen, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 19 at 1:30 am at 24th St/Riverside Ave for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC), driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher (23152(B) VC), and driving with a suspended license (14601 VC).
- Estebanortega, Gonzalo, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 19 at 8:22 am at 187 Niblick St for suspected violation of failure to appear in court (853.7 PC) and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- Roberts, Benjamin Bruce, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 19 at 10:01 pm at 2409 Branch Creek Circle #2 for suspected violation of failure to appear in court (853.7 PC) and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.