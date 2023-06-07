Paso Robles Police arrest reports for May 15-21
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Gutierez, Wilfredo Jr., 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 14 at 12:00 am at 24TH Street / Spring Street for suspected violation of failure to appear (853.7 PC).
- Perez, Andrew Rey, 25, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 14 at 9:52 am at 3355 Spring St for suspected violation of vandalism (594(B)(1) PC).
- Wagner, Rosanna Pamela, 30, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 14 at 2:12 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% (23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC).
- Climer, Christopher Thomas, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 15 at 12:20 am at 600 Nickerson Drive for suspected violation of carrying a loaded firearm (25850(A) PC).
- Allen, David Warren, 54, of Modesto, was summoned/cited on May 15 at 8:55 am at RIVERSIDE/24TH for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Wesley, Ambrose Christepher, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 15 at 2:28 pm at Pioneer Park for suspected violation of public intoxication (647 PC).
- Casteel, Casey Edward, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 16 at 10:03 am at 900 Blk Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of a drug (23152VC).
- Hensley, Kaitlin, 38, of Ridgecrest, was arrested on May 16 at 1:24 am at 46E/BUENA Vista for suspected violation of vehicle theft (10851(A) VC), possession of controlled substance (11350(A) HS), and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364).
- Rodriguezespinoza, Jose Napoleon, 39, of Hesperia, was arrested on May 16 at 9:20 pm at 1600 Spring St for suspected violation of an outside warrant.
- Wesley, Ambrose Christepher, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 16 at 11:06 pm at 1310 24th St for suspected violation of obstructing a peace officer 148(A)(1).
- Chavez, Angel, 36, was arrested on May 17 at 9:54 pm at 28th St for suspected violation of robbery 211 PC, kidnapping 207(A) PC, and burglary 459 PC.
- Wiggans, Eric Michael, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 17 at 2:10 am at S River Rd/Serenade for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Smith, Angelica Monique, 27, was arrested on May 17 at 4:06 am at 1201 Ysabel Ave for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.
- Carroll, Mandy Nanette, 44, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 18 at 11:51 pm at 22nd Street / Spring Street for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC and violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC.
- Wesley, Ambrose Christepher, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 18 at 8:30 am at 745 20th St for suspected violation of being under the influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS and vandalism 594(A)(1) PC .
- Rex, Daniel Christopher, 31, of Huntington Beach, was arrested on May 18 at 9:54 pm at 10th St/Oak St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of a drug 23152VC, possession of a firearm 29800(A)(1) PC, and driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.
- Flynn, Jacob Joseph, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 19 at 1:19 am at 10th St / Riverside Ave for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Malloy, Matthew James, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 20 at 7:13 am at 645 Moss Ave for suspected violation of causing fire of property 452(D) PC, obstructing a peace officer 148(A)(1) PC, and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A).
- Barrientos, Joy Alejandro, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 20 at 4:36 pm for suspected violation of public intoxication 647 PC.
- Vargas, Brian, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 20 at 7:59 pm at 3200 Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and 3455(A) PC.
- Flores, Marisela Mariah Audelia, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 20 at 9:55 pm at Oak Hill Rd/Nicklaus St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Smaglik, Joseph Hyrum, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 20 at 3:55 pm at Union/Prospect for suspected violation of resisting arrest 69(A) PC.
- Walsh, Kyle Douglas, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 12:48 am at 1244 Pine St for suspected violation of public intoxication 647 PC.
- Pachecogalvez, Feliciano, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 3:02 am at 2200 Blk Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Sweet, Joe, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 21 at 3:16 am at 2400 Park St. The charges include suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Pomar, Eliana Paola, of Los Angeles, was arrested on May 21 at 12:51 pm at 301 Montebello Oaks for suspected violation of burglary 459 PC and conspiracy to commit crime 182(A)(1) PC.
- Reyes, Brianna Noel, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 10:53 pm at 1844 Riverside Ave #B for suspected violation of battery 243(E)(1) PC.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.