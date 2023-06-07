Paso Robles Police arrest reports for May 15-21 

Gutierez, Wilfredo Jr., 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 14 at 12:00 am at 24TH Street / Spring Street for suspected violation of failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Perez, Andrew Rey, 25, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 14 at 9:52 am at 3355 Spring St for suspected violation of vandalism (594(B)(1) PC).



Wagner, Rosanna Pamela, 30, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 14 at 2:12 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% (23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC).



Climer, Christopher Thomas, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 15 at 12:20 am at 600 Nickerson Drive for suspected violation of carrying a loaded firearm (25850(A) PC).



Allen, David Warren, 54, of Modesto, was summoned/cited on May 15 at 8:55 am at RIVERSIDE/24TH for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).



Wesley, Ambrose Christepher, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 15 at 2:28 pm at Pioneer Park for suspected violation of public intoxication (647 PC).



Casteel, Casey Edward, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 16 at 10:03 am at 900 Blk Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of a drug (23152VC).



Hensley, Kaitlin, 38, of Ridgecrest, was arrested on May 16 at 1:24 am at 46E/BUENA Vista for suspected violation of vehicle theft (10851(A) VC), possession of controlled substance (11350(A) HS), and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364).

Rodriguezespinoza, Jose Napoleon, 39, of Hesperia, was arrested on May 16 at 9:20 pm at 1600 Spring St for suspected violation of an outside warrant.

Wesley, Ambrose Christepher, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 16 at 11:06 pm at 1310 24th St for suspected violation of obstructing a peace officer 148(A)(1).

Chavez, Angel, 36, was arrested on May 17 at 9:54 pm at 28th St for suspected violation of robbery 211 PC, kidnapping 207(A) PC, and burglary 459 PC.

Wiggans, Eric Michael, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 17 at 2:10 am at S River Rd/Serenade for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Smith, Angelica Monique, 27, was arrested on May 17 at 4:06 am at 1201 Ysabel Ave for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.

Carroll, Mandy Nanette, 44, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 18 at 11:51 pm at 22nd Street / Spring Street for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC and violation of probation 1203.2(A) PC.

Wesley, Ambrose Christepher, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 18 at 8:30 am at 745 20th St for suspected violation of being under the influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS and vandalism 594(A)(1) PC .

Rex, Daniel Christopher, 31, of Huntington Beach, was arrested on May 18 at 9:54 pm at 10th St/Oak St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of a drug 23152VC, possession of a firearm 29800(A)(1) PC, and driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.

Flynn, Jacob Joseph, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 19 at 1:19 am at 10th St / Riverside Ave for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Malloy, Matthew James, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 20 at 7:13 am at 645 Moss Ave for suspected violation of causing fire of property 452(D) PC, obstructing a peace officer 148(A)(1) PC, and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A).

Barrientos, Joy Alejandro, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 20 at 4:36 pm for suspected violation of public intoxication 647 PC.

Vargas, Brian, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 20 at 7:59 pm at 3200 Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and 3455(A) PC.

Flores, Marisela Mariah Audelia, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 20 at 9:55 pm at Oak Hill Rd/Nicklaus St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Smaglik, Joseph Hyrum, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 20 at 3:55 pm at Union/Prospect for suspected violation of resisting arrest 69(A) PC.

Walsh, Kyle Douglas, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 12:48 am at 1244 Pine St for suspected violation of public intoxication 647 PC.

Pachecogalvez, Feliciano, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 3:02 am at 2200 Blk Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% 23152(B) VC.

Sweet, Joe, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 21 at 3:16 am at 2400 Park St. The charges include suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.

Pomar, Eliana Paola, of Los Angeles, was arrested on May 21 at 12:51 pm at 301 Montebello Oaks for suspected violation of burglary 459 PC and conspiracy to commit crime 182(A)(1) PC.

Reyes, Brianna Noel, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 10:53 pm at 1844 Riverside Ave #B for suspected violation of battery 243(E)(1) PC.