Paso Robles Police arrest reports for May 15-21 

Walsh, Kyle Douglas, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 12:48 am at 1244 Pine St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Pachecogalvez, Feliciano, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 3:02 am at 2200 Blk Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% 23152(B) VC and driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.



Sweet, Joe, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 3:16 am at 2400 Park St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Pomar, Eliana Paola, of Los Angeles, was arrested on May 21 at 12:51 pm at 301 Montebello Oaks for suspected violation of burglary 459 PC and conspiracy to commit crime 182(A)(1) PC.



Reyes, Brianna Noel, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 10:53 pm at 1844 Riverside Ave #B for suspected violation of battery 243(E)(1) PC.



Escarsga, Juvenal, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 22 at 2:46 am at 2300 Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Blickensderfer, Sarah Elizabeth, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 22 at 1:54 am at Riverside Ave/13TH St for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Gutierrez, Anissa Marie, 47, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 22 at 5:13 pm at 900 Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 39, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 22 at 10:09 pm at 801 Pine St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Paramo, Erica Chante, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 22 at 9:57 pm at 800 Pine St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 22 at 7:56 pm at Honeysuckle and Buttercup Lane for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Navarro, Antonio Cardenas, of Tulare, was arrested on May 22 at 11:43 pm at 1500 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Cisneros, Matthew John, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 22 at 8:26 pm at Commerce Way/Sherwood Rd for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Torres, Michael Andrew, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 23 at 12:07 am at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Milender, James Lee, 62, of San Miguel, was summoned/cited on May 23 at 8:30 am at 1134 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Garcia, Christian, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 23 at 4:37 pm at Tractor Supply for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 12:14 am at 195 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Alvarez, David Luis, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 1:29 am at 2300 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Gonzalez, Javier A, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 12:00 am at 639 Creston Rd for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).



Frautschi, Kenneth Arthur, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 1:54 pm at 2424 Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 2:52 pm at 2725 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Grandoli, Fabian Jorge, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 1:29 pm at 2340 Prospect Ave for suspected violation of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Bishop, Joshua Michael, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 4:10 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).



Willis, Darin Christopher, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 4:42 pm at 180 Niblick St for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Thatcher, Christopher Lawerence, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 11:14 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Granados, Nicolas Gonzalez, 64, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 12:00 am at 4025 E Highway 41 for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.1(A) VC).



Pompey, Alain Michael, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 25 at 11:03 am at 633 Shannon Hill for suspected violation of contempt of court (166(A)(4) PC).



Wiley, Audreena Marquette, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 25 at 12:17 pm at 900 Park St for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).



Francis, Albert Julian, 33, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 26 at 12:03 am at 1215 Ysabel St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Jonason, Kelly Charles, 69, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 26 at 10:47 am at General Delivery for suspected violation of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Zavalaesquivel, Eloy, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 26 for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC), Assault with deadly weapon (245(A)(4) PC), and probation violation (1203.2(A)).



Golla, Melissa Anne, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 26 at 1:12 pm at 1213 Alamo Creek Ter #1 for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364).



Tomblin, Katherine, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 26 at 8:56 pm at 13TH Street / Park Street for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% (23152(B) VC).



Mendibles, Michael Reye, 41, was arrested on May 27 at 3:11 pm at 202 Spring St # 25 for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A)).



Aguilar, Jeffrey Frederick, 56, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 27 at 10:03 pm at 2331 Spring St for suspected violation of an Outside Warrant.



Galvezrojas, Jorge, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 28 at 12:30 am at 23RD St/Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% (23152(B) VC).



Cobarubias, Alejandro, of Cambria, was arrested on May 28 at 1:53 am for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% (23152(B) VC).



Asberry, Christie Marie, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 28 at 12:43 pm at 3214 Park St #102 for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Bahndolen, Gage William, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 28 at 5:22 pm at 716 Experimental Station Rd for suspected violation of domestic violence (273.5(A) PC).

