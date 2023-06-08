Paso Robles Police arrest reports for May 15-21
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Walsh, Kyle Douglas, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 12:48 am at 1244 Pine St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Pachecogalvez, Feliciano, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 3:02 am at 2200 Blk Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% 23152(B) VC and driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.
- Sweet, Joe, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 3:16 am at 2400 Park St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Pomar, Eliana Paola, of Los Angeles, was arrested on May 21 at 12:51 pm at 301 Montebello Oaks for suspected violation of burglary 459 PC and conspiracy to commit crime 182(A)(1) PC.
- Reyes, Brianna Noel, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 21 at 10:53 pm at 1844 Riverside Ave #B for suspected violation of battery 243(E)(1) PC.
- Escarsga, Juvenal, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 22 at 2:46 am at 2300 Spring St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Blickensderfer, Sarah Elizabeth, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 22 at 1:54 am at Riverside Ave/13TH St for suspected violation of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Gutierrez, Anissa Marie, 47, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 22 at 5:13 pm at 900 Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 39, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 22 at 10:09 pm at 801 Pine St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Paramo, Erica Chante, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 22 at 9:57 pm at 800 Pine St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 22 at 7:56 pm at Honeysuckle and Buttercup Lane for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.
- Navarro, Antonio Cardenas, of Tulare, was arrested on May 22 at 11:43 pm at 1500 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Cisneros, Matthew John, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 22 at 8:26 pm at Commerce Way/Sherwood Rd for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Torres, Michael Andrew, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 23 at 12:07 am at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Milender, James Lee, 62, of San Miguel, was summoned/cited on May 23 at 8:30 am at 1134 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Garcia, Christian, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 23 at 4:37 pm at Tractor Supply for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 12:14 am at 195 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Alvarez, David Luis, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 1:29 am at 2300 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Gonzalez, Javier A, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 12:00 am at 639 Creston Rd for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Frautschi, Kenneth Arthur, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 1:54 pm at 2424 Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 2:52 pm at 2725 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Grandoli, Fabian Jorge, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 1:29 pm at 2340 Prospect Ave for suspected violation of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Bishop, Joshua Michael, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 4:10 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Willis, Darin Christopher, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 4:42 pm at 180 Niblick St for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Thatcher, Christopher Lawerence, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 11:14 pm at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Granados, Nicolas Gonzalez, 64, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 24 at 12:00 am at 4025 E Highway 41 for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.1(A) VC).
- Pompey, Alain Michael, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 25 at 11:03 am at 633 Shannon Hill for suspected violation of contempt of court (166(A)(4) PC).
- Wiley, Audreena Marquette, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 25 at 12:17 pm at 900 Park St for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC).
- Francis, Albert Julian, 33, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 26 at 12:03 am at 1215 Ysabel St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
- Jonason, Kelly Charles, 69, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 26 at 10:47 am at General Delivery for suspected violation of disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).
- Zavalaesquivel, Eloy, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 26 for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC), Assault with deadly weapon (245(A)(4) PC), and probation violation (1203.2(A)).
- Golla, Melissa Anne, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 26 at 1:12 pm at 1213 Alamo Creek Ter #1 for suspected violation of under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364).
- Tomblin, Katherine, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 26 at 8:56 pm at 13TH Street / Park Street for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% (23152(B) VC).
- Mendibles, Michael Reye, 41, was arrested on May 27 at 3:11 pm at 202 Spring St # 25 for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A)).
- Aguilar, Jeffrey Frederick, 56, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 27 at 10:03 pm at 2331 Spring St for suspected violation of an Outside Warrant.
- Galvezrojas, Jorge, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 28 at 12:30 am at 23RD St/Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% (23152(B) VC).
- Cobarubias, Alejandro, of Cambria, was arrested on May 28 at 1:53 am for suspected violation of driving under the influence (23152(A) VC) and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol of 0.08% (23152(B) VC).
- Asberry, Christie Marie, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 28 at 12:43 pm at 3214 Park St #102 for suspected violation of possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Bahndolen, Gage William, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 28 at 5:22 pm at 716 Experimental Station Rd for suspected violation of domestic violence (273.5(A) PC).
- French, Steven Matthew, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 28 at 11:14 pm at 3200 Blk Spring St for suspected violation of failure to appear after written promise (853.7 PC), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A)).
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.