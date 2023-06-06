Atascadero Police arrest reports for May 15-21 

Kuykendall, Victor McWilliams, 30, of Morro Bay, was arrested on May 15 at 2:27 am at 999 Main St for suspected violation of Vandalism ($400 or more) (594(B)(1) PC).



Underwood, Rovasha Autumndawn, 33, of Morro Bay, was arrested on May 15 at 4:06 am at 600 Morro Bay Blvd for suspected violation of Burglary: First Degree (460(A) PC).



Allen Jr, Joseph Timothy, 38, of Morro Bay, was arrested on May 15 at 4:11 am at 600 Morro Bay Blvd for suspected possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Burns, Jeffery Michael, 43, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 15 at 8:50 am at 905 El Camino Real for suspected battery on spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc (243(E)(1) PC), stalking: temporary restraining order/etc (646.9(B) PC), PC 653M(B) With Intent to Annoy or Harass with Repeat Calls/Contact, and burglary (459 PC).



Bedroni, Vanessa Marie, 35, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 15 at 11:10 pm at 8000 El Camino Real for suspected violation of 853.8 Fail to Appear After Written Promise No Bail Posted.



Arismendez, Daniel Victor, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 16 at 2:08 am at 101 NB & San Ramon NB Offramp for suspected violation of VC 14601.1(A) Driving Motor Vehicle or Off-Highway Motor Vehicle While Suspended or Revoked for Offenses Not Relat.



Demarse, Asher Joseph, 18, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 16 at 12:05 pm at 6225 Atascadero Ave for suspected violation of VC 23103(a) Reckless Driving.



Manantan, Mark Laurence, 16, of Morro Bay, was arrested on May 16 at 2:26 pm at 235 Atascadero Rd for suspected violation of PC 626.10(A)(1) Possess Weapon at School K-12 (520 Weapon Law Violations).



Roe, Tanner M, 31, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 16 at 3:40 pm at 7371 El Camino Real for suspected violation of HS 11377(A) Possess Controlled Substance.



Delucas, Jennifer Ashley, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 16 at 3:40 pm at 7371 El Camino Real for a bench warrant from another jurisdiction.



Lyons, Frankie Paul Brandon, 52, of Morro Bay, was arrested on May 17 at 12:33 am at 1600 Block Main St for suspected violation of VC 14601.2(A) Driving on Suspended or Revoked License Due to DUI.



Thomas, Anthony William, 21, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 17 at 8:58 am at 6200 Santa Ynez Ave for suspected violation of PC 211 Robbery: Second Degree.



Read, Max Obrien, 36, of Morro Bay, was arrested on May 17 at 10:16 pm at 1342 Clarabelle Dr for suspected violation of PC 166(A)(4) Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/ETC, and Warrant from another jurisdiction.



Garcia, Patrick, 66, of Morro Bay, was arrested on May 18 at 3:40 pm at 911 Morro Bay Blvd for suspected violation of PC 422(A) Threaten Crime with Intent to Terrorize.



Alonzo Yciano, Sebastian Renee, 22, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 19 at 9:23 am on Northbound Highway 101 for suspected violation of PC 211 Robbery: Second Degree.



Quiterio Jr, Elmer Rosendo, 29, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 19 at 10:00 am at 1666 Alrita St for suspected violation of PC 211 Robbery: Second Degree.



Erlewine, Patrick James, 46, of Morro Bay, was arrested on May 19 at 7:46 pm at 535 Dunes St for suspected violation of VC 23152(F) DUI Any Drug (90D).



Poindexter, Brandon Grizwald, 38, of Morro Bay, was arrested on May 20 at 2:55 pm at 730 Quintana Rd for a misdemeanor warrant.



Myers, Natalie Marie, 32, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 20 at 8:57 pm at 7470 El Camino Real for suspected violation of PC 978.5 Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge .



Keithley, Travis Linton, 35, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 20 at 9:04 pm at 8850 El Camino Real for suspected violation of PC 496(A) Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property (280).



Rice, Declan Mason, 17, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 21 at 12:30 am in the 7500 block of Castano Ave for suspected violation of VC 23103(a) Reckless Driving.



Canter, Matthew Lee, 32, of Morro Bay, was arrested on May 21 at 10:49 am in the 300 block of Quintana Rd for a misdemeanor warrant.



Funk, Deanna Sabrina, 60, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 21 at 5:43 pm at 7760 El Camino Real for suspected violation of VC 23152(G) DUI Combined Alcohol and Drug.

