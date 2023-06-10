Paso Robles Police arrest reports for May 28 – June 4
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Galvezrojas, Jorge, 20, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 28 at 12:30 am at 23RD St/Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B), driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Cobarubias, Alejandro, 50, of Cambria, was arrested on May 28 at 1:53 am at 1300 Block Pine St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B), driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Asberry, Christie Marie, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 28 at 12:43 pm at 46 West for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A).
- Bahndolen, Gage William, 31, was arrested on May 28 at 5:22 pm at 716 Experimental Station Rd for suspected violation of domestic violence 273.5(A).
- French, Steven Matthew, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 28 at 11:14 pm at 3200 Blk Spring St for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A), possession of a controlled substance 11377(A), and failure to appear 853.7.
- Thornton, Jeffery James, 41, of Los Osos, was arrested on May 29 at 12:44 am at 900 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A), and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A).
- McKrell, Deborah Dean, 52, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 29 at 6:13 pm at 2415 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of driving under the influence of drugs 23152(F).
- Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, 33, a transient, was taken into custody on May 29 at 7:22 pm at 160 Niblick Road for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7.
- Manuel, Victoria Gene, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 29 at 11:42 pm at 1244 Pine St for suspected violation of resisting arrest 148(A)(1), and PC probation violation 1203.2(A).
- Albinocontreras, Jose, 23, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 29 at 11:45 pm at 525 Melody for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7.
- Mowreader, Eric Oneil, 44, of 1018 Rachel Ln, Paso Robles, was arrested on May 29 at 6:00 am at 3808 Park for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Ochoa, Ivan, 36, of 1930 Beech Wood Dr, Paso Robles, was arrested on May 30 at 12:00 am for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Verduzco, Jorge Joel, 37, of 2610 Bridle Trail Ln, Paso Robles, was arrested on May 30 at 5:45 am at 1279 Stoney Creek Rd for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of a controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Harrington, Levi Owen, 25, of 801 Niblick Rd, was arrested on May 30 at 1:46 pm for suspected violation of threatening violence with intent to terroroize 422(A) PC and violating civil rights: causing damage 422.7(A) PC.
- Hudson, Wilson Matthew, 42, of 137 S Louise Ave, San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 30 at 7:17 pm at 709 9TH St for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Morrell, Edward Robert, 66, of 1134 Black Oak Dr #B208, Paso Robles, was arrested on May 30 at 9:12 pm at 1700 Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Flores, Oscar Ramirez, 66, of 800 34TH St, was arrested on May 30 at 11:18 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC and an outside warrant.
- Sierra, Abel, 37, was arrested on May 30 at an unknown time for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.1(A) VC and 16028(A) VC.
- Snowden, Austin Michael, 28, of 415 E Newlove Dr #2, Santa Maria, was arrested on May 31 at 2:17 am for suspected violation of 3455(A) PC and being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Rendon, Nicole, 24, of 2403 Ranch Circle #5, Paso Robles, was arrested on May 31 at 12:00 am for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Staub, Gary Harold, 60, of PO Box #1222, Arroyo Grande, was arrested on May 31 at 10:55 am for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and vending on/near freeway 22520.5 VC.
- Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 1 at 12:37 pm for suspected violation of obtaining credit with other’s ID 530.5(A) PC.
- Waller, Cameron Clark, 39, of 54 Quinta Ct, Paso Robles, was arrested on June 1 at 2:17 am at 24TH / CA 101 for an outside warrant.
- Delaere, Amber Therese, 46, of 10425 Dover Canyon Rd., Templeton, was arrested on June 1 at 3:39 am at South Vine Street/ Cuervo Largo for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) VC.
- Paramo, Erica Chante, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 1 at 12:37 pm for suspected violation of using access card account information without consent 484E(D) PC.
- Clementehernandez, Emmanuel, 33, of 2255 Riverton Dr, San Luis Obispo, was arrested on June 1 at 11:04 pm at CA 46E / Buena Vista for suspected violation of domestic violence 273A(A) PC, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, and driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A).
- Sanchez, Leonel Herrejon, 33, of 3200 Spring #28, Paso Robles, was arrested on June 2 at 10:00 am on Camino Colegio for suspected violation of kidnapping 207(A) PC, robbery 211 PC, and burglary 459 PC.
- Contreras, Michel Edward, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 2 at 2:38 am at 1125 24TH St for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 2 at 9:55 am at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.
- Brill, John Jesse, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 2 at 10:13 am for suspected violation of failure to appear on felony charges 1320.5 PC.
- Nogo, Jason Scott, 28, of 263 U St, Fresno County, was arrested on June 2 at 5:19 pm at 1000 Spring Street for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Gers, Matthew Robert, 39, of 161 Coles Street, Jersey City, NJ, was arrested on June 3 at 12:02 am at 1000 Blk Pine St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Matteasjacinto, Honnerio, 18, of 477 Meadowlark, Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at 1:52 am at 13TH Street/ Pine Street for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B) VC and driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) VC.
- Godfrey, Christina Maria, 18, of 1451 Mission St, San Miguel, was arrested on June 3 at 1:03 am at 13TH Street/ Pine Street for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) VC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and possession of a controlled substance 11350 HS.
- Floresbanuelos, Ivann Eduardo, 25, of 6585 Creston Rd, Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at 12:15 am at 24TH St/Riverside Ave for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.1(A) VC.
- Contreras, Michel Edward, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at an unknown time at 2715 Black Oak for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Tabarez, James Manuel, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at 10:11 am for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Graham, Steven Lee, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at 6:00 pm at Salinas Riverbed for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
- Contreraslazaro, Cirilo, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at 9:43 pm at 34TH St/Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).
- Chavez, Marcelino, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at 10:43 pm at 23RD And Riverside for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).
- Pascacioreyes, Mario, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 1:58 am for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).
- Ortega Mendez, Leonardo, 32, of Fresno County, was arrested on June 4 at 12:18 pm for suspected violation of false identification to a peace officer 148.9(A) PC.
- Robinson, Jeremy Evandaniel, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 4:19 pm for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).
- Sudbrink, Michael, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 8:28 pm at 130 Vine St for suspected violation of domestic violence 273.5(A) PC.
- Zavala, Rafael Alvarez, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 10:53 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.
- Sierra, Abel, 28, of Santa Maria, was arrested on June 4 at 12:00 am at 711 30TH St for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.1(A) VC.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.