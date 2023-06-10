Paso Robles Police arrest reports for May 28 – June 4 

Galvezrojas, Jorge, 20, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 28 at 12:30 am at 23RD St/Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B), driving under the influence of alcohol.



Cobarubias, Alejandro, 50, of Cambria, was arrested on May 28 at 1:53 am at 1300 Block Pine St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B), driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.



Asberry, Christie Marie, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 28 at 12:43 pm at 46 West for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A).



Bahndolen, Gage William, 31, was arrested on May 28 at 5:22 pm at 716 Experimental Station Rd for suspected violation of domestic violence 273.5(A).



French, Steven Matthew, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 28 at 11:14 pm at 3200 Blk Spring St for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A), possession of a controlled substance 11377(A), and failure to appear 853.7.



Thornton, Jeffery James, 41, of Los Osos, was arrested on May 29 at 12:44 am at 900 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A), and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A).



McKrell, Deborah Dean, 52, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 29 at 6:13 pm at 2415 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of driving under the influence of drugs 23152(F).



Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, 33, a transient, was taken into custody on May 29 at 7:22 pm at 160 Niblick Road for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7.



Manuel, Victoria Gene, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 29 at 11:42 pm at 1244 Pine St for suspected violation of resisting arrest 148(A)(1), and PC probation violation 1203.2(A).



Albinocontreras, Jose, 23, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 29 at 11:45 pm at 525 Melody for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7.



Mowreader, Eric Oneil, 44, of 1018 Rachel Ln, Paso Robles, was arrested on May 29 at 6:00 am at 3808 Park for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Ochoa, Ivan, 36, of 1930 Beech Wood Dr, Paso Robles, was arrested on May 30 at 12:00 am for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Verduzco, Jorge Joel, 37, of 2610 Bridle Trail Ln, Paso Robles, was arrested on May 30 at 5:45 am at 1279 Stoney Creek Rd for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of a controlled substance 11350(A) HS.



Harrington, Levi Owen, 25, of 801 Niblick Rd, was arrested on May 30 at 1:46 pm for suspected violation of threatening violence with intent to terroroize 422(A) PC and violating civil rights: causing damage 422.7(A) PC.



Hudson, Wilson Matthew, 42, of 137 S Louise Ave, San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 30 at 7:17 pm at 709 9TH St for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Morrell, Edward Robert, 66, of 1134 Black Oak Dr #B208, Paso Robles, was arrested on May 30 at 9:12 pm at 1700 Spring St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Flores, Oscar Ramirez, 66, of 800 34TH St, was arrested on May 30 at 11:18 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC and an outside warrant.



Sierra, Abel, 37, was arrested on May 30 at an unknown time for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.1(A) VC and 16028(A) VC.



Snowden, Austin Michael, 28, of 415 E Newlove Dr #2, Santa Maria, was arrested on May 31 at 2:17 am for suspected violation of 3455(A) PC and being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Rendon, Nicole, 24, of 2403 Ranch Circle #5, Paso Robles, was arrested on May 31 at 12:00 am for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Staub, Gary Harold, 60, of PO Box #1222, Arroyo Grande, was arrested on May 31 at 10:55 am for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS and vending on/near freeway 22520.5 VC.



Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 1 at 12:37 pm for suspected violation of obtaining credit with other’s ID 530.5(A) PC.



Waller, Cameron Clark, 39, of 54 Quinta Ct, Paso Robles, was arrested on June 1 at 2:17 am at 24TH / CA 101 for an outside warrant.



Delaere, Amber Therese, 46, of 10425 Dover Canyon Rd., Templeton, was arrested on June 1 at 3:39 am at South Vine Street/ Cuervo Largo for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) VC.



Paramo, Erica Chante, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 1 at 12:37 pm for suspected violation of using access card account information without consent 484E(D) PC.



Clementehernandez, Emmanuel, 33, of 2255 Riverton Dr, San Luis Obispo, was arrested on June 1 at 11:04 pm at CA 46E / Buena Vista for suspected violation of domestic violence 273A(A) PC, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, and driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A).



Sanchez, Leonel Herrejon, 33, of 3200 Spring #28, Paso Robles, was arrested on June 2 at 10:00 am on Camino Colegio for suspected violation of kidnapping 207(A) PC, robbery 211 PC, and burglary 459 PC.



Contreras, Michel Edward, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 2 at 2:38 am at 1125 24TH St for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 2 at 9:55 am at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.



Brill, John Jesse, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 2 at 10:13 am for suspected violation of failure to appear on felony charges 1320.5 PC.



Nogo, Jason Scott, 28, of 263 U St, Fresno County, was arrested on June 2 at 5:19 pm at 1000 Spring Street for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of drug paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Gers, Matthew Robert, 39, of 161 Coles Street, Jersey City, NJ, was arrested on June 3 at 12:02 am at 1000 Blk Pine St for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Matteasjacinto, Honnerio, 18, of 477 Meadowlark, Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at 1:52 am at 13TH Street/ Pine Street for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B) VC and driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) VC.



Godfrey, Christina Maria, 18, of 1451 Mission St, San Miguel, was arrested on June 3 at 1:03 am at 13TH Street/ Pine Street for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(A) VC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and possession of a controlled substance 11350 HS.



Floresbanuelos, Ivann Eduardo, 25, of 6585 Creston Rd, Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at 12:15 am at 24TH St/Riverside Ave for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.1(A) VC.



Contreras, Michel Edward, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at an unknown time at 2715 Black Oak for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Tabarez, James Manuel, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at 10:11 am for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Graham, Steven Lee, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at 6:00 pm at Salinas Riverbed for suspected violation of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.



Contreraslazaro, Cirilo, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at 9:43 pm at 34TH St/Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).



Chavez, Marcelino, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 3 at 10:43 pm at 23RD And Riverside for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).



Pascacioreyes, Mario, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 1:58 am for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).



Ortega Mendez, Leonardo, 32, of Fresno County, was arrested on June 4 at 12:18 pm for suspected violation of false identification to a peace officer 148.9(A) PC.



Robinson, Jeremy Evandaniel, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 4:19 pm for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol of over 0.08% 23152(B) VC).



Sudbrink, Michael, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 8:28 pm at 130 Vine St for suspected violation of domestic violence 273.5(A) PC.



Zavala, Rafael Alvarez, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on June 4 at 10:53 pm for suspected violation of failure to appear 853.7 PC.

