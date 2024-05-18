Paso Robles Police arrest reports for May 5-12
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Rosalesesteban, Jorge, DOB 08/12/2004, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 5 at 11:58 pm at 1397 Creston Rd for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Garcia, Christian, DOB 06/22/1998, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 5 at 9:43 am at 24TH St / Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS), and loitering with intent to commit a crime (853.7 PC).
- Sweet, Joe, DOB 08/19/1969, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 5 at 4:18 pm at 3400 Block Riverside Ave for suspected violation of loitering with intent to commit a crime (853.7 PC).
- Lewis, Bobby Eleseo, DOB 03/25/1997, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 6 at 12:15 am at Pacific Premiere Bank for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS) and violation of probation (1203.2(A) PC).
- Himle, Benjamin Mykel Knudson, DOB 11/04/1988, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 6 at 8:54 am at CA-46 And Why 101 for suspected violation of an outside warrant/misdemeanor charge and loitering with intent to commit a crime (853.7 PC).
- Lujan, Guillermo Willie Jr, DOB 08/16/1983, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 6 at 9:03 am at SR46E / US101 for suspected violation of loitering with intent to commit a crime (853.7 PC) and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Yanez, Darren Lance, DOB 11/20/1995, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 6 at 9:49 am at 1300 Block Of Spring St for suspected violation of loitering with intent to commit a crime (853.7 PC).
- Alvarez, David Luis, DOB 07/17/1971, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 6 at 12:17 pm at SR46E / US101 for suspected violation of an outside warrant/misdemeanor charge and loitering with intent to commit a crime (853.7 PC).
- Corona, Roger Sanchez, DOB 06/08/1981, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 12:20 am at 1241 Katherine Ct for suspected violation of grating, defacing, or damaging state lands (978.5 PC) and an outside warrant/misdemeanor charge.
- Sanchez, Kimberly Dairys, DOB 06/30/1994, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 8:10 am at 2700 Spring St for suspected violation of grating, defacing, or damaging state lands (978.5 PC).
- Poncegalvez, Alvaro, DOB 05/26/1991, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 3:52 pm at 9TH St / Pine St for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC) and loitering with intent to commit a crime (853.7 PC).
- Goode, Aaron Stihl, DOB 06/22/1990, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 6:27 pm at Cider Creek Bakery for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and grating, defacing, or damaging state lands (978.5 PC).
- Charlton, Cord Davis, DOB 08/02/1968, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 10:22 pm at 1135 24TH St for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Quintero, Erick Joel, DOB 11/22/2001, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 5:17 pm at Golden Hill Road And CA-46 East for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC) and loitering with intent to commit a crime (853.7 PC).
- Geronimo, Angel, DOB 05/17/1992, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 8 at 3:18 pm at 34TH Street/ Park Street for suspected violation of loitering with intent to commit a crime (853.7 PC).
- Sanchez, Martin Jr, DOB 06/23/1982, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 8 at 5:00 pm at 13TH St / Paso Robles St for suspected violation of resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer (69(A) PC), resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC), and battery on a person (243(B) PC).
- Reberry, Autumn Maran, DOB 03/14/1990, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 8 at 8:35 pm at 2000 N River Rd for suspected violation of grating, defacing, or damaging state lands (978.5 PC).
- Chavarriaestrada, Adan Francisco, DOB 11/14/1989, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 8 at 10:43 pm at 1201 Ysabel Ave for suspected violation of grating, defacing, or damaging state lands (978.5 PC).
- Siddons, Phillisia Loretta, DOB 07/10/1970, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 8 at 11:59 am at 1100 Park Street for suspected violation of loitering with intent to commit a crime (853.7 PC).
- Cooper, Johnnie Eirvin, DOB 01/13/1969, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 9 at 12:36 am at 14TH St/Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Rojo, Omar Severiano, DOB 05/10/1991, of Los Osos, was arrested on May 9 at 7:13 am at 1045 Olive St for suspected violation of loitering with intent to commit a crime (853.7 PC).
- Twisselman, Karli Kristen, DOB 03/03/1980, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 9 at 8:36 pm at 750 Casper Ct for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Leonard, Guy Anthony, DOB 08/07/1992, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 9 at 10:46 pm at 24TH Street/Ysabel Ave for suspected violation of grating, defacing, or damaging state lands (978.5 PC) and an outside warrant/misdemeanor charge.
- Poindexter, Nicholas Evan, DOB 02/24/1989, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 10 at 11:42 am at Longhorn for suspected violation of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury (245(A)(4) PC), inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant (273.5(A) PC), and battery on a person (273A(B) PC).
- Naranjo, Gabriel Marquez, DOB 03/03/1979, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 10 at 2:17 am at 21ST Street And Spring Street for suspected violation of grating, defacing, or damaging state lands (978.5 PC).
- Quinn, Susan Marie, DOB 07/16/1967, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 10 at 3:00 pm at an unknown location for suspected violation of driving under the influence and with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher with a prior conviction (23152(F) VC).
- Soto, Victor Pillado, DOB 02/26/1957, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 10 at an unknown time at 1ST Street/Niblick Bridge for suspected violation of driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Akers, Joshua, DOB 12/02/1993, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on May 10 at 8:59 pm at 358 Camino Lobo for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Castilloventura, Rufino, DOB 01/12/1994, of Santa Maria, was arrested on May 11 at 12:47 am at 1387 Creston Rd for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Marinmendoza, German, DOB 05/02/1986, of Los Osos, was arrested on May 11 at 2:04 am at 1049 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher (23152(B) VC).
- Mueller, Jason Carl, DOB 11/18/1972, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 11 at 3:40 am at an unknown location for suspected violation of criminal threats (422(A) PC).
- Mendoza, Santiago, DOB 05/17/2004, of an unknown city, was arrested on May 11 at an unknown time at 114 Myrtlewood Dr for suspected violation of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant (273.5(A) PC) and battery on a person (273A(B) PC).
- Castilloventura, Rufino, DOB 01/12/1994, of Santa Maria, was arrested on May 11 at 11:07 am at an unknown location for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Canaday, Gabriel David, DOB 02/12/1978, of Templeton, was arrested on May 11 at 10:14 am at an unknown location for suspected violation of inflicting injury on a spouse/cohabitant/etc resulting in traumatic condition (273.5(A) PC), criminal threats (422 PC), and resisting arrest (148(A)(1) PC).
- Sanchez, Yael, DOB 05/23/1999, of San Miguel, was arrested on May 11 at 8:41 pm at 101 NORTH/36TH St for suspected violation of an outside warrant/misdemeanor charge.
- Oliver, David Bradley, DOB 03/30/1995, of Templeton, was arrested on May 11 at 9:52 pm at 1200 Block Pine St for suspected violation of grating, defacing, or damaging state lands (978.5 PC) twice.
- Vandyk, Denise Alane, DOB 11/19/1963, of Templeton, was arrested on May 11 at 12:16 am at 2900 Park St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC), driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher (23152(B) VC), and driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.1 VC).
- Fuentesflores, Victor, DOB 03/06/1986, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 12:58 am at an unknown location for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC), driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher (23152(B) VC), and driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.1 VC).
- Holihan, Patrick George, DOB 10/18/1992, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 12 at 1:43 am at Spring ST/8TH St for suspected violation of an outside warrant/misdemeanor charge and driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).
- Solis, Uriel Miguel, DOB 07/27/2005, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 10:03 am at an unknown location for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Montalvan, Denora Abigail, DOB 08/19/1975, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 12 at 8:15 pm at 625 Spring Street for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(F) PC).
- Brown, Logan Thomas, DOB 08/27/1986, of Templeton, was arrested on May 12 at 9:50 pm at Oak Lane/River Rd for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS), possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS), and public intoxication (647(H) PC).
- Mendibles, Michael Reye, DOB 12/16/1981, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 12 at 11:26 pm at Niblick for suspected violation of loitering with intent to commit a crime (853.7 PC).
The Paso Robles Police Department provides the arrest records presented. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.