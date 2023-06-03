Paso Robles Police arrest reports for May 7-May 14
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Vaughn, Stephen Taylor, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 7 at 2:09 am at 11TH St / Park St for suspected violation of 23152(A) VC (driving under the influence of alcohol) and 23152(B) VC (driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher).
- Garciamoya, Uriel, 28, of Los Angeles, was arrested on May 7 at 12:49 am at 1244 Park St for suspected violation of 647(F) PC (disorderly conduct) and an outstanding warrant.
- Montiel, Daniel Solis, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 1:31 am at 1400 Park St for suspected violation of 647(F) PC (disorderly conduct) and 148.9(A) PC (providing false identification to a peace officer).
- Chaves, Daniel Alanzo, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 5:33 pm at 3200 Riverside for suspected violation of 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).
- Ortega, Adrian Rincon, 45, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 7 at 11:37 pm at 3200 Sulphur Springs Road for suspected violation of 11377(A) HS (possession of a controlled substance) and 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).
- Smith, Matthew Thomas, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 8 at 3:41 am for suspected violation of 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).
- Pompey, Alain Michael, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 8 at 10:34 am at 633 Shannon Hill Dr for suspected violation of 166(A)(1) PC (contempt of court).
- Dejohn, Jeffrey David, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 8 at 11:31 am at 87 Rio Ct #202 for suspected violation of 236 PC (false imprisonment), 243(E)(1) PC (domestic battery), and 591.5 PC (damage to wireless communication device).
- Meza, Lizabeth Linda, 43, of Santa Maria, was taken into custody on May 8 at 10:22 pm at 529 10th St for suspected violation of 273.5(A) PC (domestic violence).
- Imig, Jonathan Michael, 27, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on May 8 at 9:28 pm at Oak Meadow and Oleander for suspected violation of 11364(A) HS (possession of drug paraphernalia).
- Guzman, Robin, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 9 at 1:17 am at 2455 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of 11364(A) HS (possession of drug paraphernalia) and 853.7 PC (failure to appear after written promise).
- Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 9 at 9:53 am at HWY101/17TH for suspected violation of 475(A) PC (counterfeiting), 148(A)(1) PC (resisting arrest), and 11364(A) HS (possession of drug paraphernalia).
- Aguirrezbatres, Ana Iris, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 9 at 9:16 am at 1925 Golden Hill Rd for suspected violation of 23152(F) VC (driving under the influence of drugs).
- Yanez, Travis Brandon, 36, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 9 at 7:16 pm at 2725 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of 853.7 PC (failure to appear after written promise), 11364(A) HS (possession of drug paraphernalia), and 11377(A) HS (possession of a controlled substance).
- Menane, Devin Edward James, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 9 at 10:26 pm at 21st and Park St for suspected violation of 11350(A) HS (possession of a controlled substance) and 853.7 PC (failure to appear after written promise).
- McKnelly, Jeremy Anton, 46, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 10 at 12:26 am for suspected violation of 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).
- Mowreader, Eric Oneil, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 10 at 12:43 am at 1018 Rachel Lane for suspected violation of 273.6(A) PC (violation of a restraining order).
- Adams, Jeffrey Daniel, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 10 at 3:02 am at Rt 46 E / Buena Vista Dr for suspected violation of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), Possession of Controlled Substance (11377(A) HS), and Failure to Appear in Court (853.7 PC).
- Moreno, Victor Hugo Gutierrez, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 10 at 2:32 am at 2615 Buena Vista Dr for suspected violation of Possession of Controlled Substance (11377(A) HS) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Weimer, Travis Jonathan, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 10 at 5:07 pm at 1600 Block Of North River for suspected violation of Failure to Appear in Court (853.7 PC).
- Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, 33, Transient, was arrested on May 10 at 6:02 pm at 141 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of Failure to Appear in Court (853.7 PC).
- Garcia, Christian, 24, Transient, was arrested on May 12 at 1:39 am at 1135 24TH Street for suspected violation of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Kassir, Adam Salman, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 10:43 am at 841 Park Street for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear (978.5 PC).
- Dietze, Tobin Everett, 48, of Templeton, was arrested on May 12 at 5:39 pm for suspected violation of Domestic Violence (273.5(A) PC) and Possession of Controlled Substance (11377(A) HS).
- Davis, Sarah Renee, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 6:01 pm at 4450 Madrona Dr for suspected violation of Domestic Violence (273.5(A) PC).
- Stafford, Shaunna Michelle, General Delivery, Atascadero, was arrested on May 12 at 6:03 pm at S River Rd/Navajo Ave for suspected violation of Failure to Appear in Court (853.7 PC).
- Velasquez, Raul, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 10:07 pm at S River Rd/Navajo Ave for suspected violation of Failure to Appear in Court 853.7.
- Becerra, Felix Kim Jr, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 10:04 pm at 1935 Pine St #A for suspected violation of Driving with a Suspended License (14601.1(A) VC).
- Balderrama, Alan Varga, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 9:56 pm at 735 28TH St for suspected violation of Assault with a Deadly Weapon (245(A)(1) PC) and Criminal Threats (422(A) PC).
- Bennett, Charles Brandon, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 13 at 12:24 am at 1ST And Oak for suspected violation of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), Resisting Arrest (148(A)(1) PC), and Failure to Appear in Court (853.7).
- Murphy, Kevin Laurence, 45, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 13 at 3:01 pm at 40 Prado for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear (978.5 PC).
- Lamon, Christie, 55, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 13 at 6:52 pm at 189 Niblick Road for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct (647(F) PC).
- Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 13 at 11:07 pm at 2ND Street And Spring Street for suspected violation of Failure to Appear in Court (853.7 PC).
- Gutierez, Wilfredo Jr, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 14 at 12:00 am at 24TH Street / Spring Street for suspected violation of Failure to Appear in Court (853.7 PC).
- Perez, Andrew Rey, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 14 at 3:55 pm at 3355 Spring St for suspected violation of False Insurance Claim (594(B)(1) PC).
- Wagner, Rosanna Pamela, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 14 at 2:12 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of Driving with a Blood Alcohol of 0.08% (23152(B) VC) and Driving Under the Influence (23152(A) VC).
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.