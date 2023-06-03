Paso Robles Police arrest reports for May 7-May 14 

Vaughn, Stephen Taylor, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 7 at 2:09 am at 11TH St / Park St for suspected violation of 23152(A) VC (driving under the influence of alcohol) and 23152(B) VC (driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher).



Garciamoya, Uriel, 28, of Los Angeles, was arrested on May 7 at 12:49 am at 1244 Park St for suspected violation of 647(F) PC (disorderly conduct) and an outstanding warrant.

Montiel, Daniel Solis, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 1:31 am at 1400 Park St for suspected violation of 647(F) PC (disorderly conduct) and 148.9(A) PC (providing false identification to a peace officer).



Chaves, Daniel Alanzo, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 7 at 5:33 pm at 3200 Riverside for suspected violation of 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).

Ortega, Adrian Rincon, 45, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 7 at 11:37 pm at 3200 Sulphur Springs Road for suspected violation of 11377(A) HS (possession of a controlled substance) and 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).



Smith, Matthew Thomas, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 8 at 3:41 am for suspected violation of 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).



Pompey, Alain Michael, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 8 at 10:34 am at 633 Shannon Hill Dr for suspected violation of 166(A)(1) PC (contempt of court).



Dejohn, Jeffrey David, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 8 at 11:31 am at 87 Rio Ct #202 for suspected violation of 236 PC (false imprisonment), 243(E)(1) PC (domestic battery), and 591.5 PC (damage to wireless communication device).

Meza, Lizabeth Linda, 43, of Santa Maria, was taken into custody on May 8 at 10:22 pm at 529 10th St for suspected violation of 273.5(A) PC (domestic violence).

Imig, Jonathan Michael, 27, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on May 8 at 9:28 pm at Oak Meadow and Oleander for suspected violation of 11364(A) HS (possession of drug paraphernalia).

Guzman, Robin, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 9 at 1:17 am at 2455 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of 11364(A) HS (possession of drug paraphernalia) and 853.7 PC (failure to appear after written promise).

Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 9 at 9:53 am at HWY101/17TH for suspected violation of 475(A) PC (counterfeiting), 148(A)(1) PC (resisting arrest), and 11364(A) HS (possession of drug paraphernalia).

Aguirrezbatres, Ana Iris, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 9 at 9:16 am at 1925 Golden Hill Rd for suspected violation of 23152(F) VC (driving under the influence of drugs).

Yanez, Travis Brandon, 36, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on May 9 at 7:16 pm at 2725 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of 853.7 PC (failure to appear after written promise), 11364(A) HS (possession of drug paraphernalia), and 11377(A) HS (possession of a controlled substance).

Menane, Devin Edward James, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 9 at 10:26 pm at 21st and Park St for suspected violation of 11350(A) HS (possession of a controlled substance) and 853.7 PC (failure to appear after written promise).

McKnelly, Jeremy Anton, 46, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 10 at 12:26 am for suspected violation of 978.5 PC (bench warrant/failure to appear).

Mowreader, Eric Oneil, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested on May 10 at 12:43 am at 1018 Rachel Lane for suspected violation of 273.6(A) PC (violation of a restraining order).

Adams, Jeffrey Daniel, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 10 at 3:02 am at Rt 46 E / Buena Vista Dr for suspected violation of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), Possession of Controlled Substance (11377(A) HS), and Failure to Appear in Court (853.7 PC).

Moreno, Victor Hugo Gutierrez, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 10 at 2:32 am at 2615 Buena Vista Dr for suspected violation of Possession of Controlled Substance (11377(A) HS) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).

Weimer, Travis Jonathan, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 10 at 5:07 pm at 1600 Block Of North River for suspected violation of Failure to Appear in Court (853.7 PC).

Gaddis, Nicolas Stephen, 33, Transient, was arrested on May 10 at 6:02 pm at 141 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of Failure to Appear in Court (853.7 PC).

Garcia, Christian, 24, Transient, was arrested on May 12 at 1:39 am at 1135 24TH Street for suspected violation of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).

Kassir, Adam Salman, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 10:43 am at 841 Park Street for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear (978.5 PC).

Dietze, Tobin Everett, 48, of Templeton, was arrested on May 12 at 5:39 pm for suspected violation of Domestic Violence (273.5(A) PC) and Possession of Controlled Substance (11377(A) HS).

Davis, Sarah Renee, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 6:01 pm at 4450 Madrona Dr for suspected violation of Domestic Violence (273.5(A) PC).

Stafford, Shaunna Michelle, General Delivery, Atascadero, was arrested on May 12 at 6:03 pm at S River Rd/Navajo Ave for suspected violation of Failure to Appear in Court (853.7 PC).

Velasquez, Raul, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 10:07 pm at S River Rd/Navajo Ave for suspected violation of Failure to Appear in Court 853.7.

Becerra, Felix Kim Jr, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 10:04 pm at 1935 Pine St #A for suspected violation of Driving with a Suspended License (14601.1(A) VC).

Balderrama, Alan Varga, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 12 at 9:56 pm at 735 28TH St for suspected violation of Assault with a Deadly Weapon (245(A)(1) PC) and Criminal Threats (422(A) PC).

Bennett, Charles Brandon, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 13 at 12:24 am at 1ST And Oak for suspected violation of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), Resisting Arrest (148(A)(1) PC), and Failure to Appear in Court (853.7).

Murphy, Kevin Laurence, 45, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 13 at 3:01 pm at 40 Prado for suspected violation of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear (978.5 PC).

Lamon, Christie, 55, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on May 13 at 6:52 pm at 189 Niblick Road for suspected violation of Disorderly Conduct (647(F) PC).

Canales, Edgar Stanley, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 13 at 11:07 pm at 2ND Street And Spring Street for suspected violation of Failure to Appear in Court (853.7 PC).

Gutierez, Wilfredo Jr, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 14 at 12:00 am at 24TH Street / Spring Street for suspected violation of Failure to Appear in Court (853.7 PC).

Perez, Andrew Rey, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 14 at 3:55 pm at 3355 Spring St for suspected violation of False Insurance Claim (594(B)(1) PC).

Wagner, Rosanna Pamela, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on May 14 at 2:12 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of Driving with a Blood Alcohol of 0.08% (23152(B) VC) and Driving Under the Influence (23152(A) VC).