Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 14-20
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Nov. 14, Guillermo Leytonmendez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Creston Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 14, Sierra Rose Fleming, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 14, James Allen Hallett, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. for Bench Warrant possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 14, Alexandra Rose Girado, of Morro Bay, was arrested on the 500 block of Spring St. for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice and for driving without proof of valid registration.
- On Nov. 14, Amy Elizabeth Levin, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on the 3400 block of Riverside Ave. for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 14, Daniel Garcialopez, of San Miguel, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 15, Bennett Leescott Canada, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for an outside felony warrant.
- On Nov. 15, Janine Laurice Cesena, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Vine St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court and for driving without proof of valid registration.
- On Nov. 15, Michelle Lynnete Graham, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Southbound Hwy 101 for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 15, Almir Corral, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1600 block of Ramada Dr. for criminal threats and battery.
- On Nov. 16, Leon Michael McCauley, transient, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 16th St. for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 16, Eloy Zavalaesquivel, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1800 block of Driftwood Ct. for driving or taking a vehicle without a person’s permission and for a probation violation.
- On Nov. 16, Anthony Dominguezesquivel, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1800 block of Driftwood Ct. for driving or taking a person’s vehicle without permission.
- On Nov. 17, Edward Glen Hash II, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 18, Anthony Ramirez, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Park St. and 34th St. for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Nov. 19, Robert Frazier Hunt, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on the corner of 101 South and Ramada Dr. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher.
- On Nov. 19, Arturo Tiultzi, of San Miguel, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and US-101 North for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 19, Serafin Gallardomendoza, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Rolling Hills Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 19, Salvador Trinidadresendiz, of Morro Bay, was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 15th St. for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 20, Felipe Partida Moreno, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Commerce Way and Santa Bella for an outside felony warrant and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 20, James Hahn Dewitt Thomas, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 3600 block of Riverside Ave. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 20, Gail Marie Dicus, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 3600 block of Riverside Ave. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 20, Lino Raymond Ornelasnevarez, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Nov. 20, Efrain O Moreno, of San Miguel, was on-view arrested at Sherwood Park for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for a bench warrant.
- On Nov. 20, Elmer Abaisi Guerrero, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving with a license suspended for DUI and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 20, Shannon Christiane Sandra, of Paso Robles was arrested for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.