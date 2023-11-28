Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 19 to Nov. 26
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Ramos, Omar, 26, of Paso Robles, on November 19, 12:02 am, 3400 Park St, suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, 24, of Paso Robles, on November 19, 8:06 am, 3000 Block Riverside Ave, outside warrant failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, of Santa Margarita, on November 19, 5:05 pm, 2300 Spring St, suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Moreno, Carlos Mario Lopez, 55, of San Miguel, on November 19, 7:52 pm, Spring / 6TH, outside warrant bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Johnson, Michael Gray, 41, of Atascadero, on November 19, 10:12 pm, 1302 24TH St, suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Garciacalderon, Jose, 32, of Templeton, on November 19, Creston Rd, suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Ortizvivar, Celso, 25, of San Miguel, on November 19, 36TH St/Spring St, suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Leon, Hector, 37, Salinas, on November 19, 11:47 pm, Rt 46E, suspected violation of display on vehicle/ present to officer unlawful registration 4462.5 VC.
- Ruschhaupt, Christopher Todd, 43, of Paso Robles, on November 20, 12:40 am, 1244 24TH St, suspected violation of give false ID to officer 148.9(A) PC, violation of parole 3056 PC.
- Garcia, Christian, 25, of Paso Robles, on November 20, 1:49 pm, 2805 Black Oak Dr, suspected violation of use of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Cowan, William Scott Lawrence, 31, of Paso Robles, on November 20, 3:55 pm, 2300 Theatre Dr, suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Maldonadocortez, Luis, 22, of Paso Robles, on November 20, 8:04 pm, 1ST / Spring St, suspected violation of DUI causing bodily injury 23153(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% causing bodily injury 23153(B) VC, hit and run resulting in death or injury 20001 PC.
- Hernandezortiz, Celso, 32, of Santa Maria, on November 20, 7:45 pm, Niblick / Spring St, suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Canogarcia, Ismael, 24, of Santa Maria, on November 20, 7:45 pm, Niblick / Spring St, suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Andante, Christina Renee, 40, of Paso Robles, on November 20, 10:26 pm, Oak ST/14TH St, suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Luqueno, Brandon Joab, 20, of Paso Robles, on November 20, 12:00 am, 1628 Spring St, suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Sears, Ryan David, 42, of Atascadero, on November 21, 1:04 am, N River / Rover Oaks, suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, outside warrant.
- Gonzalez, Antonio, 45, of King City, on November 21, 12:43 am, 800 Pine Street, suspected violation of outside warrant.
- Petty, David Iv, 46, of Atascadero, on November 21, 1:57 am, 21ST/PARK St, suspected violation of outside warrant.
- Thompson, Melissa Summer, 47, of Paso Robles, on November 21, 5:06 pm, 700 Block Of Creston Rd, suspected violation of transport of a controlled substance 11379(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance for sale 11378 HS, driving under the influence of a controlled substance 23152(F).
- Hall, Grace Mavourneen, 39, of Paso Robles, on November 21, 8:54 pm, 2200 Block Spring Street, suspected violation of outside warrant.
- Imig, Jonathan Michael, 28, of Atascadero, on November 21, 7:30 pm, Oak ST/14TH St, suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Dunham, Valerie A, 62, of Atascadero, on November 22, 11:47 am, 501 Pine St, suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Huihui, Franklin Keawe, 60, of Paso Robles, on November 22, 11:54 am, 1101 Rverside Ave, suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession/purchase for sale of a controlled substance 11351 HS, possession of a controlled substance for sale 11378 HS.
- Contreras, Juan, 26, of Paso Robles, on November 22, 11:58 am, 1101 Riversode Ave, suspected violation of possession/purchase for sale of a controlled substance 11351 HS.
- Waller, Cameron Clark, 41, of Paso Robles, on November 22, 2:53 pm, Riverside Ave / Niblick Rd, suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Vandyk, Denise Alane, 60, of Templeton, was arrested on November 22 at 8:47 pm at Spring St/7th St for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving with a suspended license 14601.
- Halsey, Ryan Christopher, 40, of Templeton, was arrested on November 22 at 8:28 pm at El Pomar Dr for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, give false information to peace officer 31 VC.
- Franciscolopez, Vicente, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 23 at 1:53 am at 1921 Beechwood Dr #D for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 23 at 12:54 pm at 28th And Spring for suspected violation of use of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Valencia, Rafael, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 23 at 2:03 am at 600 Block Spring for suspected violation of burglary 459 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Sorensen, Channah Samantha, 33, of Santa Maria, was arrested on November 23 at 8:30 pm at 1325 Buttercup Ln for suspected violation of assault with a deadly weapon 245(A)(1) PC.
- Abarca Genaro Mike, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 24 at 1:11 am at Creston Road/Cedarwood Drive for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Culver, Tayler Rene, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 24 at 1:05 am at Rt 46 E/Golden Hill Rd for suspected violation of 23152(F) VC, driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Hoke, Kymberly Ruth, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 24 at 9:10 pm at 1200 Spring Street for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Smith, Victor, age 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 24 at 3:25 am at 1200 Spring Street for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Perez, Andres, age 24, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 24 at 3:56 am at Rt 46 E/Golden Hill Rd for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Morenogonzalez, Fidel, age 22, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 25 at 3:01 pm at Orchard Dr/Creston Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Zepedagrande, Argenis Antonio, age 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 25 at 1:57 am at 18th Street/Park Street for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Maloney, Brett Patrick, age 33, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 25 at 3:25 am at 1800 Block Ramada Dr for suspected violation of 11370.1(A) HS, felon/addict/possess/etc firearm 29800(A)(1) PC.
- Jimenez, Rene Antonio, age 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 25 at 9:30 pm at Driftwood Dr/Redwood Dr for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Andrews, Kathryn Alexandra, age 29, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 25 at 9:53 pm at 1145 Spring St for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Lavergne, Victor, age 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 1:55 am at 3514 Spring St #6B for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Morse, Timothy Michael, age 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 4:56 am at Playa Cr/Experimental Station for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Encarnacionmartinez, Santiago, age 25, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 26 at 3:29 am at Orchard Dr/Creston Rd for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Wood, Lilah Patricia, age 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 2:40 pm at 2100 Pine St for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Dealba, Yolanda Morales, age 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 5:45 pm at 2235 Vine St #A for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.