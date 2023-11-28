Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 19 to Nov. 26 

Ramos, Omar, 26, of Paso Robles, on November 19, 12:02 am, 3400 Park St, suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, 24, of Paso Robles, on November 19, 8:06 am, 3000 Block Riverside Ave, outside warrant failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, of Santa Margarita, on November 19, 5:05 pm, 2300 Spring St, suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Moreno, Carlos Mario Lopez, 55, of San Miguel, on November 19, 7:52 pm, Spring / 6TH, outside warrant bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Johnson, Michael Gray, 41, of Atascadero, on November 19, 10:12 pm, 1302 24TH St, suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Garciacalderon, Jose, 32, of Templeton, on November 19, Creston Rd, suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Ortizvivar, Celso, 25, of San Miguel, on November 19, 36TH St/Spring St, suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.



Leon, Hector, 37, Salinas, on November 19, 11:47 pm, Rt 46E, suspected violation of display on vehicle/ present to officer unlawful registration 4462.5 VC.



Ruschhaupt, Christopher Todd, 43, of Paso Robles, on November 20, 12:40 am, 1244 24TH St, suspected violation of give false ID to officer 148.9(A) PC, violation of parole 3056 PC.



Garcia, Christian, 25, of Paso Robles, on November 20, 1:49 pm, 2805 Black Oak Dr, suspected violation of use of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Cowan, William Scott Lawrence, 31, of Paso Robles, on November 20, 3:55 pm, 2300 Theatre Dr, suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Maldonadocortez, Luis, 22, of Paso Robles, on November 20, 8:04 pm, 1ST / Spring St, suspected violation of DUI causing bodily injury 23153(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% causing bodily injury 23153(B) VC, hit and run resulting in death or injury 20001 PC.



Hernandezortiz, Celso, 32, of Santa Maria, on November 20, 7:45 pm, Niblick / Spring St, suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Canogarcia, Ismael, 24, of Santa Maria, on November 20, 7:45 pm, Niblick / Spring St, suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Andante, Christina Renee, 40, of Paso Robles, on November 20, 10:26 pm, Oak ST/14TH St, suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Luqueno, Brandon Joab, 20, of Paso Robles, on November 20, 12:00 am, 1628 Spring St, suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.



Sears, Ryan David, 42, of Atascadero, on November 21, 1:04 am, N River / Rover Oaks, suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, outside warrant.



Gonzalez, Antonio, 45, of King City, on November 21, 12:43 am, 800 Pine Street, suspected violation of outside warrant.



Petty, David Iv, 46, of Atascadero, on November 21, 1:57 am, 21ST/PARK St, suspected violation of outside warrant.



Thompson, Melissa Summer, 47, of Paso Robles, on November 21, 5:06 pm, 700 Block Of Creston Rd, suspected violation of transport of a controlled substance 11379(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance for sale 11378 HS, driving under the influence of a controlled substance 23152(F).



Hall, Grace Mavourneen, 39, of Paso Robles, on November 21, 8:54 pm, 2200 Block Spring Street, suspected violation of outside warrant.



Imig, Jonathan Michael, 28, of Atascadero, on November 21, 7:30 pm, Oak ST/14TH St, suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Dunham, Valerie A, 62, of Atascadero, on November 22, 11:47 am, 501 Pine St, suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Huihui, Franklin Keawe, 60, of Paso Robles, on November 22, 11:54 am, 1101 Rverside Ave, suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession/purchase for sale of a controlled substance 11351 HS, possession of a controlled substance for sale 11378 HS.



Contreras, Juan, 26, of Paso Robles, on November 22, 11:58 am, 1101 Riversode Ave, suspected violation of possession/purchase for sale of a controlled substance 11351 HS.



Waller, Cameron Clark, 41, of Paso Robles, on November 22, 2:53 pm, Riverside Ave / Niblick Rd, suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Vandyk, Denise Alane, 60, of Templeton, was arrested on November 22 at 8:47 pm at Spring St/7th St for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving with a suspended license 14601.



Halsey, Ryan Christopher, 40, of Templeton, was arrested on November 22 at 8:28 pm at El Pomar Dr for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, give false information to peace officer 31 VC.



Franciscolopez, Vicente, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 23 at 1:53 am at 1921 Beechwood Dr #D for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 23 at 12:54 pm at 28th And Spring for suspected violation of use of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Valencia, Rafael, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 23 at 2:03 am at 600 Block Spring for suspected violation of burglary 459 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Sorensen, Channah Samantha, 33, of Santa Maria, was arrested on November 23 at 8:30 pm at 1325 Buttercup Ln for suspected violation of assault with a deadly weapon 245(A)(1) PC.



Abarca Genaro Mike, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 24 at 1:11 am at Creston Road/Cedarwood Drive for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Culver, Tayler Rene, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 24 at 1:05 am at Rt 46 E/Golden Hill Rd for suspected violation of 23152(F) VC, driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.



Hoke, Kymberly Ruth, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 24 at 9:10 pm at 1200 Spring Street for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Smith, Victor, age 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 24 at 3:25 am at 1200 Spring Street for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Perez, Andres, age 24, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 24 at 3:56 am at Rt 46 E/Golden Hill Rd for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.



Morenogonzalez, Fidel, age 22, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 25 at 3:01 pm at Orchard Dr/Creston Rd for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Zepedagrande, Argenis Antonio, age 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 25 at 1:57 am at 18th Street/Park Street for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.



Maloney, Brett Patrick, age 33, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 25 at 3:25 am at 1800 Block Ramada Dr for suspected violation of 11370.1(A) HS, felon/addict/possess/etc firearm 29800(A)(1) PC.



Jimenez, Rene Antonio, age 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 25 at 9:30 pm at Driftwood Dr/Redwood Dr for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.



Andrews, Kathryn Alexandra, age 29, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 25 at 9:53 pm at 1145 Spring St for suspected violation of DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.



Lavergne, Victor, age 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 1:55 am at 3514 Spring St #6B for suspected violation of DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Morse, Timothy Michael, age 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 4:56 am at Playa Cr/Experimental Station for suspected violation of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Encarnacionmartinez, Santiago, age 25, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 26 at 3:29 am at Orchard Dr/Creston Rd for suspected violation of driving with a suspended license 14601.2(A) VC.



Wood, Lilah Patricia, age 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 2:40 pm at 2100 Pine St for suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.

