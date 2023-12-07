Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 7, 2023
You are here: Home » Crime » Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 26 to Dec. 3
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 26 to Dec. 3 

Posted: 12:16 pm, December 7, 2023 by News Staff

PRDN

Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department

  • Lavergne, Victor, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 1:55 am at 1144 Pine Street for charges of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving under the influence with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC .
  • Morse, Timothy Michael, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 3:29 am for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC .
  • Encarnacionmartinez, Santiago, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 26 at 4:56 am at Orchard Dr / Creston Rd for charges driving while license is suspended or revoked 14601.2(A) VC, Outside Warrant/M .
  • Wood, Lilah Patricia, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 2:40 pm at 1131 Creston Rd for charges of possession of controlled substance 11350(A) HS, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC .
  • Dealba, Yolanda Morales, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 5:45 pm at 2100 Pine St. for charges driving while license is suspended or revoked 14601.2(A) VC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC .
  • Salgadocampos, Marco Eduardo, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 2:34 am at 30th/Spring for charges driving under the influence with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, 23247( .
  • Adams, Jeffrey Daniel, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 10:38 am at 13th St and South River Road for charges of obstructing/resisting a peace officer/EMT 148(A)(1) PC, Outside Warrant/F
  • Portney, Debra Danielle, 35, Shandon, was arrested on November 27 at 12:31 pm at 100 Niblick Rd. for charges of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, Outside Warrant/M .
  • Sabedra, Jilberto Nunez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 12:33 pm at 400 Block of Paso Robles St for charges possession of controlled substance 11350(A) HS, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, Outside Warrant/M .
  • Vandyk, Denise Alane, 60, of Templeton, was arrested on November 27 at 7:46 pm at 2121 Spring St for charge disorderly conduct 647(F) PC .
  • Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 8:43 pm at 187 Niblick for charges use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC .
  • Sabedra, Jilberto Nunez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 12:00 am at 3200 Spring St for charges driving under the influence with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC .
  • Pacheco, Fermin Hilario, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 11:48 pm at 3200 Spring St for charges driving under the influence with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC .
  • Sabedra, Jilberto Nunez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 12:25 pm at 100 Block Of Niblick for charges of grande theft 484(A) PC, peeking at inhabitants while loitering 647(I) PC .
  • Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 28 at 10:59 am at City Park for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC .
  • Reece, Kenneth Robert, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 28 at 2:57 pm at Golden Hill Rd/Mesa Rd for charge driving while license is suspended or revoked 14601.1(A) VC .
  • Macarthur, Linda Michelle, 38, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 28 at 3:52 pm at 2401 Golden Hill Rd for charge of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS .
  • Lopezgutierrez, Miguel Angel, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 28 at 4:07 pm at 181 Niblick Rd for charge of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS .
  • Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 28 at 189 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
  • Furtado, Mark, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 28 at 500 Block South River Road for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
  • Vandyk, Denise Alane, 60, of Templeton, was arrested on November 28 at 2053 for charge disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
  • Irot, Ross Newman, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 29 at 2805 Black Oak Drive for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and violation of Paso Robles Municipal Code 7.16.440.
  • Duran, Antonio Celestino, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 29 at Niblick Rd / Country Club Dr for Outside Warrant/M.
  • Rodriguez, Ana Maria, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 29 at 2305 Theatre Dr for charge of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
  • Sheeks, Aaron Jacob, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 29 at 2103 Riverside Ave for charges of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving under the influence with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
  • Cook, Frank William, 56, of Moses Lake, was arrested on November 29 at 189 Niblick Road for charge of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
  • Harris, Reginald Allen, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 29 at 2103 Riverside Ave for charges of assault with a deadly weapon 245(A)(1) PC, and causing injury to an elderly or dependent person 368(B)(1) PC.
  • Rodriguezmartinez, Francisco, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 29 at Creston Rd / Santa Ynez for driving while license is suspended or revoked 14601.2(A) VC.
  • Avelar, Alexis Manuel, 19, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 29 at 24TH St/Casa Blanca Ct for Outside Warrant/M.
  • Menchacagarcia, Anastacio, 64, of Bakersfield, was arrested on November 30 at 24TH St/Casa Blanca Ct for Outside Warrant/M.
  • Gonzalez, Maria, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 30 at 2305 Theatre Drive for charge of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
  • Houx, Jarrod Adam, 40, of King City, was arrested on December 1 at 195 Niblick Rd for charge of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
  • Silva, Ronald Joseph, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 1 at 200 Blk Oak Hill Road for charges inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, violating a court order for domestic violence 273.6(A) PC, vandalism 594(B).
  • Ruizortiz, Jesus Lucas, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 1 at Creston Rd / Oak Meadow Ln for charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
  • Gustafsonpage, Nolan Shane, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 1 at 10:48 PM at Creston Rd / Oak Meadow Ln for possession of controlled substance 11350(A) HS).
  • Martinezvazquez, Eusebio, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 2 at 12:28 AM at 1532 Park St for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC).
  • Hernandez, Eduardo, 34, of Visalia, was arrested on December 2 at 01:32 AM at 2105 S Count Center Dr for possession of stolen vehicle 496D(A) PC and driving while license is suspended or revoked 14601.2(A) VC).
  • Guillermo, Tasha, 28, of Visalia, was arrested on December 2 at 01:34 AM at 705 S Court St for possession of stolen vehicle 496D(A) PC.
  • Hash, Edward Glenn II, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 2 at 1:00 PM at 186 Niblick Road for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, and possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
  • McCauley, Leon Michael, 51, was arrested on December 3 at 12:51 AM at S River Rd / Creston Rd for violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).
  • Muravez, Abigail Elaine, 25, of Grover Beach, was arrested on December 3 at 05:51 AM at 255 N 16TH St #B for use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
  • Lozano, Aiden Dylan, 18, of Grover Beach, was arrested on December 3 at 04:51 AM at 255 N 16TH St #B for possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS).
  • Rodriguez, Victor Manuel, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 3 at 03:28 PM at 2400 Riverside Ave for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
  • Grant, Mary Rae, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 3 at 05:15 PM at 13525 Santa Lucia Rd for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC.
  • Santos, Kody Cotta, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 3 at 07:33 PM at 191 Niblick Rd for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
  • Rutherford, Kurtis Shane, 39, of Nipomo, was arrested on December 3 at 08:51 PM at 180 Niblick Rd for an outside warrant/infraction during a traffic stop.
  • Willis, Darin Christopher, 29, was arrested on December 3 at 11:19 PM at 1499 Creston Rd for bench order/ failure to appear 978.5 PC. 

The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Comments

