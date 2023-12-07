Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 26 to Dec. 3 

Lavergne, Victor, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 1:55 am at 1144 Pine Street for charges of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving under the influence with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC .



Morse, Timothy Michael, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 3:29 am for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC .



Encarnacionmartinez, Santiago, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 26 at 4:56 am at Orchard Dr / Creston Rd for charges driving while license is suspended or revoked 14601.2(A) VC, Outside Warrant/M .



Wood, Lilah Patricia, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 2:40 pm at 1131 Creston Rd for charges of possession of controlled substance 11350(A) HS, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC .



Dealba, Yolanda Morales, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 26 at 5:45 pm at 2100 Pine St. for charges driving while license is suspended or revoked 14601.2(A) VC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC .



Salgadocampos, Marco Eduardo, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 2:34 am at 30th/Spring for charges driving under the influence with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, 23247( .



Adams, Jeffrey Daniel, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 10:38 am at 13th St and South River Road for charges of obstructing/resisting a peace officer/EMT 148(A)(1) PC, Outside Warrant/F



Portney, Debra Danielle, 35, Shandon, was arrested on November 27 at 12:31 pm at 100 Niblick Rd. for charges of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, Outside Warrant/M .



Sabedra, Jilberto Nunez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 12:33 pm at 400 Block of Paso Robles St for charges possession of controlled substance 11350(A) HS, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, Outside Warrant/M .



Vandyk, Denise Alane, 60, of Templeton, was arrested on November 27 at 7:46 pm at 2121 Spring St for charge disorderly conduct 647(F) PC .



Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 8:43 pm at 187 Niblick for charges use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC .



Sabedra, Jilberto Nunez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 12:00 am at 3200 Spring St for charges driving under the influence with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC .



Pacheco, Fermin Hilario, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 11:48 pm at 3200 Spring St for charges driving under the influence with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC .



Sabedra, Jilberto Nunez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 27 at 12:25 pm at 100 Block Of Niblick for charges of grande theft 484(A) PC, peeking at inhabitants while loitering 647(I) PC .



Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 28 at 10:59 am at City Park for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC .



Reece, Kenneth Robert, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 28 at 2:57 pm at Golden Hill Rd/Mesa Rd for charge driving while license is suspended or revoked 14601.1(A) VC .



Macarthur, Linda Michelle, 38, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 28 at 3:52 pm at 2401 Golden Hill Rd for charge of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS .



Lopezgutierrez, Miguel Angel, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 28 at 4:07 pm at 181 Niblick Rd for charge of possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS .



Horning, Jason Anthony, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 28 at 189 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Furtado, Mark, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 28 at 500 Block South River Road for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Vandyk, Denise Alane, 60, of Templeton, was arrested on November 28 at 2053 for charge disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Irot, Ross Newman, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 29 at 2805 Black Oak Drive for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and violation of Paso Robles Municipal Code 7.16.440.



Duran, Antonio Celestino, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 29 at Niblick Rd / Country Club Dr for Outside Warrant/M.



Rodriguez, Ana Maria, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 29 at 2305 Theatre Dr for charge of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.



Sheeks, Aaron Jacob, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 29 at 2103 Riverside Ave for charges of driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving under the influence with blood-alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Cook, Frank William, 56, of Moses Lake, was arrested on November 29 at 189 Niblick Road for charge of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Harris, Reginald Allen, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 29 at 2103 Riverside Ave for charges of assault with a deadly weapon 245(A)(1) PC, and causing injury to an elderly or dependent person 368(B)(1) PC.



Rodriguezmartinez, Francisco, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 29 at Creston Rd / Santa Ynez for driving while license is suspended or revoked 14601.2(A) VC.



Avelar, Alexis Manuel, 19, of San Miguel, was arrested on November 29 at 24TH St/Casa Blanca Ct for Outside Warrant/M.



Menchacagarcia, Anastacio, 64, of Bakersfield, was arrested on November 30 at 24TH St/Casa Blanca Ct for Outside Warrant/M.



Gonzalez, Maria, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 30 at 2305 Theatre Drive for charge of shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.



Houx, Jarrod Adam, 40, of King City, was arrested on December 1 at 195 Niblick Rd for charge of use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Silva, Ronald Joseph, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 1 at 200 Blk Oak Hill Road for charges inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, violating a court order for domestic violence 273.6(A) PC, vandalism 594(B).



Ruizortiz, Jesus Lucas, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 1 at Creston Rd / Oak Meadow Ln for charge of failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Gustafsonpage, Nolan Shane, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 1 at 10:48 PM at Creston Rd / Oak Meadow Ln for possession of controlled substance 11350(A) HS).



Martinezvazquez, Eusebio, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 2 at 12:28 AM at 1532 Park St for driving under the influence (23152(A) VC).



Hernandez, Eduardo, 34, of Visalia, was arrested on December 2 at 01:32 AM at 2105 S Count Center Dr for possession of stolen vehicle 496D(A) PC and driving while license is suspended or revoked 14601.2(A) VC).



Guillermo, Tasha, 28, of Visalia, was arrested on December 2 at 01:34 AM at 705 S Court St for possession of stolen vehicle 496D(A) PC.



Hash, Edward Glenn II, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 2 at 1:00 PM at 186 Niblick Road for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, and possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



McCauley, Leon Michael, 51, was arrested on December 3 at 12:51 AM at S River Rd / Creston Rd for violation of a bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Muravez, Abigail Elaine, 25, of Grover Beach, was arrested on December 3 at 05:51 AM at 255 N 16TH St #B for use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Lozano, Aiden Dylan, 18, of Grover Beach, was arrested on December 3 at 04:51 AM at 255 N 16TH St #B for possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS).



Rodriguez, Victor Manuel, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 3 at 03:28 PM at 2400 Riverside Ave for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Grant, Mary Rae, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested on December 3 at 05:15 PM at 13525 Santa Lucia Rd for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC.



Santos, Kody Cotta, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on December 3 at 07:33 PM at 191 Niblick Rd for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Rutherford, Kurtis Shane, 39, of Nipomo, was arrested on December 3 at 08:51 PM at 180 Niblick Rd for an outside warrant/infraction during a traffic stop.

