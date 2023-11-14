Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 5 to Nov. 12 

Mendozadelacruz, Fidel, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 5 at 12:35 am at Spring/8th St for charges giving false ID to police officer 148.9(A) PC, driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Rathwick, George Garland Jr, 61, of Salinas, was arrested on November 5 at 1:50 am at 2400 Goldenhill Rd for charges of use/under influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of narcotics 11350(A) HS.



Sumner, Brian Michael, 40, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 5 at 10:03 am at 16th St At Riverside Ave for charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Velasquez, Daniel William, 48, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 5 at 10:13 am at 16th St At Riverside Ave for charge of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Decena, Autumn Devon, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 5 at 12:56 pm at 2400 Riverside Ave for charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Andersonhumo, Mariomarcelino A Jr., 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 5 at 2:18 pm at 515 Fein St for an outside warrant.



Lopez, Guillermo Memo Jr, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 5 at 4:02 pm at 900 Park Street for charges threatening crime with intent to terrorize 422(A) PC, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Mowery, Matthew Michael, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 5 at 5:47 pm at 1465 Creston Rd for charge of grand theft 484(A) PC.



Ortega, Remberto, 60, of Shandon, was arrested on November 5 at 12:00 am.



Paramo, Erica Chante, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 6 at 9:46 am at 800 Block Of Pine for charges 211 PC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Garciamendoza, Anatolio, 18, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 6 at 12:59 am at 15th/Spring St for charges DUI alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.



Penner, Darel Norman Jr, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 6 at 10:19 pm at Creston Rd / Capitol Hill for possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Lucas, Henry Andrew, 49, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 6 at 4:33 pm at North River Rd And Union Rd for charges driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC, Outside Warrant/M, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Twichell, David Dale, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 7 at 1:25 am at 24th Street And 101 Sb On Ramp for charge bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Paz, Alfredo Quintero, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 7 at 3:46 pm at 3536 Oak St #A for charges bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Silva, Evaangelina Garcia, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 7 at 8:32 pm at 2100 N River for charges of possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Becerra, Serena Joileen, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 7 at 9:37 pm at Nicklaus/Oakhill for charges of use/under influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of narcotics 11350(A) HS.



Lopez, Alex Alejandro, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 8 at 1:51 am at 2311 Spring Street for charges bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).



Adams, Markell Joseph, 19, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 8 at 8:20 am at Dry Creek / Airport for charges of possession of narcotics 11350(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 8 at 4:00 pm at 12th And Park for charge of use/under influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Zollo, Eric Nicholas, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 9 at 8:14 pm at 1344 Park Street for charges of disorderly conduct 647(F) PC, violating parole 1203.2(A) PC.



Venturalopez, Gabriel, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 9 at 12:00 am at 600 12th St, San Miguel for charges of driving without a license 12500(A) VC, having a legal vehicle 16020(A) VC, not stopping at a stop sign 22450.



Castrorodriguez, Eulises Yaret, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 10 at 2:03 am at 23rd Street / Spring Street for charges of possession of narcotics 11350(A) HS, Outside Warrant/F.



Brown, Virginia Pauline, 43, of Nipomo, was arrested on November 10 at 11:18 am at 1173 Dorothy St for battery on spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc 243(E)(1) PC.



Spangle, Krystal Rose, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 10 at 1:40 pm for shoplifting 459.5(A) PC, and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Floresgomez, Braulio, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 10 at 9:37 pm for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2 (A), bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, and DUI 23152(A).



Vargasgarcia, Alexis Bernardo, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 10 at 4:20 pm at 737 Oak St for charge of failure to appear after written promise 853.7 PC.



Silva, Evaangelina Garcia, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 10 at 11:30 pm at 1211 Alamo Creek #2 for charges of use/under influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Camposmuniz, Martin Daniel, 40, of Shandon, was arrested on November 10 at 5:03 pm at North River At River Oaks for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Fuentesvalladares, William Alexander, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 11 at 1:57 am at Shannon Hill And Creston Rd for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Raehn, Janice Kathleen, 70, of Templeton, was arrested on November 11 at 2:44 pm at 1700 Spring St for charges bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, 27315(D)(1) VC.



Arroyo, Daniel G, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 11 at 4:06 pm at Union Rd Jeo Skyview Dr for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Godfrey, Joseph Oliver, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 11 at 5:34 pm at 1200 Spring St for charges of giving false ID to police officer 148.9(A) PC, and not wearing a seatbelt 27315(D)(1) VC.



McKinley, Rene Raymond, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 11 at 8:16 pm at Cedarwood At Ebony for charges DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI alcohol over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Nancolas, Kaela, 23, was arrested on November 11 at 11:34 pm at 70 12 St for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC.



Barajasanguiano, Jesus, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 12 at 2:04 am at 17TH St / Oak St for charges of possession of narcotics 11350(A) HS, DUI 23152(A) VC.



Paramodiaz, Miguel, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 12 at 12:00 am at 2300 Riverside Ave for driving with a suspended/revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Massey, Troy, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 12 at 5:00 pm at 441 Morgan Ln for charge disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.

