Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 1 to 8 

Labarbera, Angelo Julian, 65, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 2 at 12:59 am at 120 S Vine St for suspected violation of PC possession of a stolen vehicle 496D(A).

Furr, Lisa Ellen, 35, of San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, was arrested on October 1 at 12:43 pm in the vicinity of 10th St/Spring St for suspected violation of HS use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A).

Alvareznicolas, Luis Emiliano, 23, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 12:00 am for suspected violation of VC driving while license is suspended/revoked 14601.1(A).

Longfellow, William, 48, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was taken into custody on October 1 at 8:45 pm at 2805 Black Oak Drive for suspected violation of an Outside Warrant/Misdemeanor.

Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 8:40 pm for suspected violation of PC trespassing 602(T)(1).

Rodriguezgarcia, Miguel Angel, 35, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 7:35 pm at 3341 Spring St #9 for suspected violation of PC trespassing 602(T)(1).

Furr, Lisa Ellen, 35, of San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, was taken into custody on October 1 at 7:06 am at 1134 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of PC failure to appear after a written promise 853.7.

Lujan, Neelee Nichol, 32, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 2:32 am in the 100 Block Creston Rd for suspected violation of HS possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) and HS possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).

Nerigalindo, Alejo, 30, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 1 at 2:10 am at 1400 Spring for suspected violation of VC DUI 23152(A) and VC DUI over 0.08% 23152(B).

Garcia, Ana Ventura, 31, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 3 at 8:41 pm at 180 Niblick for suspected violation of PC burglary 459 and PC embezzlement 503.

Reece, Kenneth Robert, 36, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 3 at 3:01 pm at 1560 Golden Hill Road for suspected violation of HS possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) and VC driving while license is suspended/revoked 14601.1(A).

Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 30, of Los Angeles, CA 90001, was arrested on October 3 at 12:35 am at 180 Niblick for suspected violation of HS use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A), HS possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A), and PC bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.

Gomezrivas, Jessica Patricia, 30, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 3 at 8:35 pm at 202 Alexa Court for suspected violation of PC inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A).

Molloy, Christopher Paul, 31, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 3 at 7:07 pm in the 1300 Block Spring St for suspected violation of PC vandalism 594(B)(1) – Vandalism ($400 or More).

Molloy, Christopher Paul, 31, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 3 at 7:07 pm at 900 Park St for suspected violation of PC vandalism 594(A)(1).

Ochoa, Indria, 34, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 2 at 12:00 am for suspected violation of no proof of insurance VC 16028(A) and driving a vehicle without proof of insurance VC 4000(a).

Massey, Troy Austin, 57, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 2 at 10:00 pm at 13th Street Railroad Tracks for suspected violation of PC disorderly conduct 647(F).

Ritterbush, Peter James, 44, of Grover Beach, CA 93433, was arrested on October 2 at 6:59 pm at 21st / Spring St for suspected violation of HS use/under influence of controlled substance 11550(A), PC obstructing/resisting/etc a public/peace officer/emergency med tech 148(A)(1), and probation violation PC 1203.

Grant, Mathew Joseph, 41, of Shandon, CA 93461, was arrested on October 4 at 4:27 pm at 2305 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of PC invading privacy with a concealed video recorder 647(J)(2).

Floris, Dena C, 50, of Phoenix, AZ 85015, was arrested on October 4 at 3:39 pm at 3348 Spring Street for suspected violation of PC burglary 459, PC grand theft 487(A), and PC conspiracy to commit a crime 182(A)(1).

Flores, Sara, 23, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 4 at 3:39 pm at 3348 Spring Street for suspected violation of PC burglary 459, PC grand theft 487(A), and PC conspiracy to commit a crime 182(A)(1).

Twyman, Brian Oneal, 49, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 4 at 10:37 pm at 4TH/VINE Street for suspected violation of HS possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).

Furtado, Daniel, 64, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on October 4 at 10:37 pm at 4TH/VINE Street for suspected violation of PC failure to appear after a written promise 853.7.

Singleton, Nathaniel Burrage, 38, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 4 at 10:32 am at Hwy 101 Nb / Rt 46E for suspected violation of PC bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.

Orozco, Yessenia Monserat, 24, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 5 for suspected violation of VC evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety 2800.2(A), HS possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A), and HS possession of a controlled substance 11377.

Rodriguezgil, Guadalupe, 23, was arrested on October 5 for suspected violation of PC bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 and HS possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).

Morenogarcia, Hector, 23, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 5 at 11:16 pm at Alamo Creek Terrace / Creston Road for suspected violation of VC driving while license is suspended/revoked 14601.2(A) and PC failure to appear after a written promise 853.7.

Mossembekker, James Robert, 31, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on October 6 at 12:40 am at 2340 Spring Street for suspected violation of PC failure to appear after a written promise 853.7.

Desola, Gary John, 40, of Atascadero, CA 93422, was arrested on October 6 at 4:08 am at 2340 Spring Street for suspected violation of PC failure to appear after a written promise 853.7.

Ortizortega, Miguel, 49, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 6 at 5:35 am at 17TH Street / Spring Street for suspected violation of VC driving while license is suspended/revoked 14601.2(A).

Neighbors, Jason Benjamin, 46, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 6 at 8:42 pm at 1515 Pine Street for suspected violation of PC inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) and PC assault with deadly weapon with force: possible GBI 245(A)(4).

Glove, Raymond Gene Anthony, 29, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 6 at 10:45 pm at 900 Park Street for suspected violation of PC failure to appear after a written promise 853.7.

Pachecoanaclito, Basilio, 23, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 6 at 10:48 pm at 1300 Block Of Stoney Creek for suspected violation of VC DUI 23152(A) and VC DUI over 0.08% 23152(B).

McMickle, Carolyn Jane, 66, of Templeton, CA 93465, was arrested on October 7 at 12:41 am at 1560 Goldenhill Rd for suspected violation of VC DUI 23152(A) and VC DUI over 0.08% 23152(B).

Birks, Jon Michael, 57, of Pal, CA 93446, was arrested on October 7 at 10:05 am at Buena Vista Rd. / Rt 46E for suspected violation of HS possession of a controlled substance 11377(A), HS possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A), and VC driving while license is suspended/revoked 14601.2(A).

Sanchez, Alex Marion, 64, of Paso Robles, CA 93447, was arrested on October 7 at 2:58 pm at 1721 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of PC failure to appear after a written promise 853.7.

Reece, Kenneth Robert, 36, of Paso Robles, CA 93446, was arrested on October 7 at 3:00 pm at 1560 Goldenhill Rd for suspected violation of PC inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A).

Morenogarcia, Hector, 23, was arrested on October 8 at 11:38 pm at 7335 Creston Rd for suspected violation of VC DUI 23152(A) and VC DUI over 0.08% 23152(B).

Aguilar, Isabel Rosario, 30, of Salinas, CA 93906, was arrested on October 8 at 2:46 am at Creston/Niblick for suspected violation of VC DUI 23152(A) and VC DUI over 0.08% 23152(B).

Goode, Aaron Stihl, 33, was arrested on October 8 at 12:20 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of PC failure to appear after a written promise 853.7.

Lopezortega, Gaudencio, 36, of King City, CA 93930, was arrested on October 8 at 2:51 pm at 500 Block Of Spring St for suspected violation of VC DUI 23152(A), VC DUI over 0.08% 23152(B), and VC driving while license is suspended/revoked 14601.2(A).