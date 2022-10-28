Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 17-23
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Oct. 17, Kymberly Ruth Hoke, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and Country Club Dr. for a bench warrant.
- On Oct. 17, Miguel Angel Obleadavila, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 17, Zackary David Schultzcooks, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of 20th St. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
- On Oct. 18, Evelyn Katharinia Yciano, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and S. River Rd. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and a bench warrant.
- On Oct. 18, Chad Clayton Swanson, of Paris, Calif., was arrested near the intersection of Spring St. and 20th St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 18, Travis Brandon Yanez, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 18, Juan Jose Romerobenitez, of Avenal, Calif, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Oct. 18, Abel Sierra, of Paso Robles was arrested in the 900 block of Park St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 18, Richard Lee Harris, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Vine St. and 15th St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 18, Jason Lynn Allen, of Paso Robles was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 18, Benjamin Mykel Knudson Himie, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring St. and 24th St. for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 19, Fernando Saucedo, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 300 block of 24th St. for recieving/concealing stolen property etc. and for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Oct. 19, Scott Stanley Canizales, of Bonita, Calif, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 20, Ana Estrela Pachecofrancisco, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of South River Rd. and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 20, Juan Uribetungui, was on-view arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 18th St.. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 20, Maurilio Martinezgarcia, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 1600 block of Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 21, Jacob Joseph Hamby, of Templeton, was arrested in the 1300 block of 24th St. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Oct. 21, Christopher Boerner, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Alamo Creek for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for the possession or use of tear gas for any purpose other than self-defense.
- On Oct. 21, Evelyn Katharinia Yciano, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Alamo Creek Terrace for being under the influence of a controlled substance, and for being in possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Oct. 21, Charles Jeremiah Thomas Kalin, of Atascadero, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. and for having no proof of insurance.
- On Oct. 22, Matthew Thomas Smith, of Atascadero, was arrested on the corner of Park St. and 9th St. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 22, Jose Angel Uzeta, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, and for having no proof of insurance.
- On Oct. 22, Victor Romero Christopher, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 12th St. and Pine St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 22, Raul Cueva Martinez, of San Miguel, was arrested for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 22, Fransico Chavez Esmeraldo, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 170 block of Pacific Ave. for domestic battery.
- On Oct. 22, Tanisha Marie McDaniel, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for being a prisoner on parole who must continue to be under the supervision of the state and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Oct. 22, Lucia Limas, of Nipomo, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 23, Bryson Gardner, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Riverside Ave. for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Oct. 23, Elmer Lune Amillano, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. for wilfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, for providing false identification to the police, and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Oct. 23, Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, of Paso Robles, was arrested for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
- On Oct. 23, Jonah Christopher Hontos, of San Diego, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Oct. 23, Angel Chavez, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Oct. 23, Victor Fuentesflores, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring St. and 16th St. driving with a license suspended for DUI and for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.