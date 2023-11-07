Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 

Florescervantes, Alberto, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 01:18 am at 3200 Block Spring St, Paso Robles, for suspected driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.



Wiensreid, Jamie Jo, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 02:05 am at Dorothy Ct / Melody Dr for suspected possession of controlled substances and under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.



Modestopacheco, Aurelio, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 03:27 am at 1400 Block Riverside Ave, Paso Robles, for suspected driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.



Pacheco, Ana Estela, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 02:58 am at 1937 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles, for suspected driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.



Millhollen, Hannah Rose, 24, of Fresno County, was arrested on October 29 at 05:34 pm at Linne Rd. / Airport Rd for suspected driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.



Dunham, Valerie A, 62, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 29 at 06:47 pm at 2201 Theatre Dr for suspected disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 08:13 pm at 191 Niblick Rd for suspected possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and trespassing 602(T)(1) PC.



Felipe Patrida Moreno, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at an unspecified time on S. Vine St for an outstanding warrant Outside Warrant/M).



Orellana, Carlos Elias, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 30 at 03:39 am at 1201 Ysabel St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



French, Steven Matthew, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 30 at 12:32 am at 834 Park St. for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Parish, Dallas Wade, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 30 at 02:41 pm at 355 Tanglewood Dr for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 39, of Templeton, was arrested on October 30 at 05:07 pm at 1100 Spring St. for suspected disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Motter, Ronald Scott, 60, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 30 at 10:52 pm for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Cardenasrocha, Oniver, 32, of San Miguel, was arrested on October 30 at an unspecified time at 10ST And Spring St for suspected driving without a license 12500(A) VC).



Carney, Catherine Leeann, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 31 at 12:19 am at 2100 Block Riverside for suspected possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.



Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on October 31 at 10:27 am at 1191 Creston Rd for suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Lopez, Victor III, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 31 at 10:47 am at 1100 Park St (City Park) for possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).



Malloy, Matthew James, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 31 at 11:21 am at Scott St At Marigold Dr for suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Ellis, Matthew David, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 31 at 10:35 am at 1000 Spring St for suspected disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Leonard, Guy Anthony, 31, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 31 at 12:05 pm at 1201 Ysabel Ave. for suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Hayes, Steven Joseph, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 31 at 09:11 pm at Sherwood Park for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Nieto, Isaac Michael, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 31 at 10:33 pm at 1090 Dorothy Ct for suspected robbery 211 PC and assault with a deadly weapon (245(A)(1) PC Felony).



Delacruzluis, Salvador, 21, was arrested on November 1 for an outside warrant Outside Warrant/M.



Heinlein, Christopher Michael, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 1 at 08:49 pm at 632 Laura Way for suspected robbery 211 PC.



Carlin, Daryl Francis Jr, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 1 at 10:06 pm at 3700 Mill Rd for suspected battery 242 PC.



Soloniuk, Joel Alexander, 46, transient in Paso Robles, was arrested on November 2 at 09:32 am at 143 Niblick Road for suspected failure to register as a sex offender 290.011(A) PC Felony and violation of parole (3056 PC).



Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 2 at 11:23 am at 180 Nibick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, resisting arrest 148(A)(1) PC, and shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.



Paramo, Erica Chante, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 2 at 11:28 am at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected shoplifting 459.5(A) PC and conspiracy to commit a crime 182(A)(1) PC Felony.



Smith, Brandi Kristi, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 2 at 12:54 pm at 100 Santa Ynez for suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Soto, Jason Michael, 41, of Los Osos, was arrested on November 2 at 03:38 pm at 1711 7TH St, Los Osos, for possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, and suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Aguilaranguiano, Martin, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 2 at 09:37 pm at 189 Niblick Rd for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.



Acostasolis, Guadalupe Fernando, 40, was arrested on November 2 at 11:14 pm at 810 34TH Street for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Gervaciochavez, Victabio, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 3 at 01:39 am at 2841 Spring St # 24, Paso Robles, for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.



Smiley, Erik Thor, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 3 at 01:57 am at Creston Rd / Cedarwood Dr for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, and driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Laravillanueva, Jose Cruz, 20, of Woodland, was arrested on November 3 at 08:37 pm at Melody Dr / Creston Rd for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.



Campoverde, Rafael, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 3 at 09:14 pm at 945 Creston Rd, Paso Robles, for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.



Navarrete, Matthew Paul, 36, was arrested on November 4 at 12:41 am at 3207 Eagle Point, Paso Robles, for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.



Osegueralara, Federico, 40, was arrested on November 4 at 01:05 am at 58425 Frudden Rd, Monterey County, for possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Cryer, Mitchell Robert, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 4 at 08:05 pm at 3600 Oak St. for suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Sarmientosarmiento, Rosendo, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 4 at 10:38 pm at 189 Niblick Rd for suspected driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.



Simon, Kendall Martin, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 4 at 03:45 pm at Food 4 Less for possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Mendozadelacruz, Fidel, 26, was arrested on November 5 at 12:35 am at SPRING/8TH St for providing false identification to a peace officer 148.9(A) PC, suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, and driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Rathwick, George Garland, 61, of Salinas, was arrested on November 5 at 01:50 am at 2400 Goldenhill Rd for being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.



Sumner, Brian Michael, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 5 at 10:03 am at 16TH St At Riverside Ave for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Velasquez, Daniel William, 47, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 5 at 10:13 am at 16TH St At Riverside Ave for possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.



Decena, Autumn Devon, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 5 at 12:56 pm at 2400 Ruverside Ave for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Andersonhumo, Mariomarcelino A Jr, 25, was arrested on November 5 at 02:18 pm at 515 Fein St. for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Lopez, Guillermo Memo Jr, 44, was arrested on November 5 at 04:02 pm at 900 Park Street for criminal threats 422(A) PC and suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.

