Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 29 to Nov. 5
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Florescervantes, Alberto, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 01:18 am at 3200 Block Spring St, Paso Robles, for suspected driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.
- Wiensreid, Jamie Jo, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 02:05 am at Dorothy Ct / Melody Dr for suspected possession of controlled substances and under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.
- Modestopacheco, Aurelio, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 03:27 am at 1400 Block Riverside Ave, Paso Robles, for suspected driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.
- Pacheco, Ana Estela, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 02:58 am at 1937 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles, for suspected driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.
- Millhollen, Hannah Rose, 24, of Fresno County, was arrested on October 29 at 05:34 pm at Linne Rd. / Airport Rd for suspected driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, driving under the influence 23152(A) VC.
- Dunham, Valerie A, 62, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 29 at 06:47 pm at 2201 Theatre Dr for suspected disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at 08:13 pm at 191 Niblick Rd for suspected possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and trespassing 602(T)(1) PC.
- Felipe Patrida Moreno, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 29 at an unspecified time on S. Vine St for an outstanding warrant Outside Warrant/M).
- Orellana, Carlos Elias, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 30 at 03:39 am at 1201 Ysabel St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- French, Steven Matthew, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 30 at 12:32 am at 834 Park St. for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Parish, Dallas Wade, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 30 at 02:41 pm at 355 Tanglewood Dr for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Burch, Chelsea Dawn, 39, of Templeton, was arrested on October 30 at 05:07 pm at 1100 Spring St. for suspected disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Motter, Ronald Scott, 60, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 30 at 10:52 pm for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Cardenasrocha, Oniver, 32, of San Miguel, was arrested on October 30 at an unspecified time at 10ST And Spring St for suspected driving without a license 12500(A) VC).
- Carney, Catherine Leeann, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 31 at 12:19 am at 2100 Block Riverside for suspected possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on October 31 at 10:27 am at 1191 Creston Rd for suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Lopez, Victor III, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 31 at 10:47 am at 1100 Park St (City Park) for possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).
- Malloy, Matthew James, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 31 at 11:21 am at Scott St At Marigold Dr for suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Ellis, Matthew David, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 31 at 10:35 am at 1000 Spring St for suspected disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Leonard, Guy Anthony, 31, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 31 at 12:05 pm at 1201 Ysabel Ave. for suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Hayes, Steven Joseph, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 31 at 09:11 pm at Sherwood Park for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Nieto, Isaac Michael, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 31 at 10:33 pm at 1090 Dorothy Ct for suspected robbery 211 PC and assault with a deadly weapon (245(A)(1) PC Felony).
- Delacruzluis, Salvador, 21, was arrested on November 1 for an outside warrant Outside Warrant/M.
- Heinlein, Christopher Michael, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 1 at 08:49 pm at 632 Laura Way for suspected robbery 211 PC.
- Carlin, Daryl Francis Jr, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 1 at 10:06 pm at 3700 Mill Rd for suspected battery 242 PC.
- Soloniuk, Joel Alexander, 46, transient in Paso Robles, was arrested on November 2 at 09:32 am at 143 Niblick Road for suspected failure to register as a sex offender 290.011(A) PC Felony and violation of parole (3056 PC).
- Reyes, Michael Brandon Sr, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 2 at 11:23 am at 180 Nibick Rd for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, resisting arrest 148(A)(1) PC, and shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.
- Paramo, Erica Chante, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 2 at 11:28 am at 180 Niblick Rd for suspected shoplifting 459.5(A) PC and conspiracy to commit a crime 182(A)(1) PC Felony.
- Smith, Brandi Kristi, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 2 at 12:54 pm at 100 Santa Ynez for suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Soto, Jason Michael, 41, of Los Osos, was arrested on November 2 at 03:38 pm at 1711 7TH St, Los Osos, for possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, and suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Aguilaranguiano, Martin, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 2 at 09:37 pm at 189 Niblick Rd for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.
- Acostasolis, Guadalupe Fernando, 40, was arrested on November 2 at 11:14 pm at 810 34TH Street for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Gervaciochavez, Victabio, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 3 at 01:39 am at 2841 Spring St # 24, Paso Robles, for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.
- Smiley, Erik Thor, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 3 at 01:57 am at Creston Rd / Cedarwood Dr for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC, driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC, and driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Laravillanueva, Jose Cruz, 20, of Woodland, was arrested on November 3 at 08:37 pm at Melody Dr / Creston Rd for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.
- Campoverde, Rafael, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 3 at 09:14 pm at 945 Creston Rd, Paso Robles, for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.
- Navarrete, Matthew Paul, 36, was arrested on November 4 at 12:41 am at 3207 Eagle Point, Paso Robles, for driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.
- Osegueralara, Federico, 40, was arrested on November 4 at 01:05 am at 58425 Frudden Rd, Monterey County, for possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.
- Cryer, Mitchell Robert, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 4 at 08:05 pm at 3600 Oak St. for suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Sarmientosarmiento, Rosendo, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 4 at 10:38 pm at 189 Niblick Rd for suspected driving under the influence 23152(A) VC and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher 23152(B) VC.
- Simon, Kendall Martin, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 4 at 03:45 pm at Food 4 Less for possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, and suspected failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.
- Mendozadelacruz, Fidel, 26, was arrested on November 5 at 12:35 am at SPRING/8TH St for providing false identification to a peace officer 148.9(A) PC, suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC, and driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.
- Rathwick, George Garland, 61, of Salinas, was arrested on November 5 at 01:50 am at 2400 Goldenhill Rd for being under the influence of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS and possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Sumner, Brian Michael, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 5 at 10:03 am at 16TH St At Riverside Ave for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Velasquez, Daniel William, 47, of Atascadero, was arrested on November 5 at 10:13 am at 16TH St At Riverside Ave for possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS.
- Decena, Autumn Devon, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 5 at 12:56 pm at 2400 Ruverside Ave for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Andersonhumo, Mariomarcelino A Jr, 25, was arrested on November 5 at 02:18 pm at 515 Fein St. for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Lopez, Guillermo Memo Jr, 44, was arrested on November 5 at 04:02 pm at 900 Park Street for criminal threats 422(A) PC and suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.
- Mowery, Matthew Michael, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on November 5 at 05:47 pm at 1017 Par Ave for theft 484(A) PC.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.