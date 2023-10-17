Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 8 to 15 

Morenogarcia, Hector, 23, of Salinas, was arrested on October 8 at 10:08 pm at Creston/Niblick for suspected driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).

Aguilar, Isabel Rosario, 31, of Salinas, was arrested on October 8 at 11:38 pm at 7335 Creston Rd for suspected driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC, 20002).

Goode, Aaron Stihl, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 8 at 12:20 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected failure to appear (853.7 PC).

Lopezortega, Gaudencio, 36, of King City, was arrested on October 8 at 2:51 pm in the 500 Block Of Spring St for suspected driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC) and driving with a suspe647nded license (14601).

Escalera, Frederick, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 8 at 12:13 am at 1234 Pine St for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).

Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 9 at 3:47 am at Niblick Bridge for suspected theft (484G PC).

Quigley, Jayden Christopher, 18, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 9 at 12:54 am at Park/24th St for suspected driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).

Desola, Gary John, 40, of Atascadero, was arrested on October 9 at 2:06 am at Pine St/11th St for suspected use of controlled substances (11550(A) HS), possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).

Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 9 at 3:47 am at Niblick Bridge for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Bennett, Charles Brandon, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 9 at 8:56 pm at Spring St/30th St for suspected possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Loera, Rosa Ramona, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 10 at 10:10 am at 900 Park St for suspected use of controlled substances (11550(A) HS).

Hunt, Roger Milton, 79, of North Powder, OR, was arrested on October 10 at 1:00 pm at 215 San Ysabel Ave for suspected assault with a deadly weapon (245(A)(1) PC) and possession of prohibited weapons (22210 PC).

Palaciosbaribay, Alejandro, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 10 at 7:56 pm at 3328 Spring Street #205 for suspected inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant (273.5(A) PC) and assault with a deadly weapon (245(A)(1) PC).

Guzmanmendoza, Edith, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 10 at 8:19 pm at 106 Gateway Center D for suspected driving under the influence (23152(B) VC, 23152(A) VC).

Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 60, of San Miguel, was arrested on October 11 at 10:11 am at Niblick And South River Road for suspected failure to appear (853.7 PC), possession of a concealed dirk or dagger (21310 PC), and possession of controlled substances (11377(A) HS).

Torres, Jesse, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 11 at 4:50 pm for suspected violation of parole (3056 PC).

Allen, Jason Lynn, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 11 at 9:49 pm at 3355 Spring St for suspected possession for sale of controlled substances (11351 HS), failure to appear (853.7 PC), and an outside warrant.

Holman, Jaycob Shay, 26, of Los Altos, was arrested on October 11 at 11:10 pm at 4th Street / Spring Street for suspected outside warrant.

Jones, Corbin Rockford, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 12 at 1:42 pm at 195 Cardinal Wy for suspected sending/selling/etc obscene matter depicting minor (311.1(A) PC) and possession of obscene matter of minor in sexual act (311.11(A) PC).

Penner, Sage William, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 12 at 2:46 am at Commerce Way for an outside warrant.

Lopezvasquez, Luis, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 12 at 11:15 am at 1412 Oak St #A for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).

Riverafrancisco, Javier, 20, of Santa Maria, was arrested on October 12 at 12:00 am for an unspecified charge.

Decena, Autumn Devon, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 12 at 2:22 pm at 2121 Spring St for suspected use of controlled substances (11550(A) HS).

Jones, Jon Rockford, 65, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 12 at 3:23 pm for suspected possession of obscene matter of a minor in sexual act (311.11(A) PC).

Geronimo, Angel, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 12 at 9:47 pm in the 2800 Block of Spring Street for suspected driving on a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC) and failure to appear (853.7 PC).

Gutierrez, Jerry Daniel, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 12 at 9:47 pm at 1100 Spring Street for suspected disorderly conduct (647(F) PC) and an outside warrant.

Delapaz, Gerardo Patricio, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 12 at 7:14 pm at 1100 Spring Street for suspected possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of controlled substances (11377(A) HS).

Buck, Mary Lynn, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 13 at 12:18 pm at 186 Niblick Rd for suspected use of controlled substances (11550(A) HS) and possession of controlled substances for sale (11377(A) HS).

Campos, Robert Anthony, 42, of Stockton, was arrested on October 13 at 11:56 am at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected grand theft (487(A) PC).

Ramosrodriguez, Rigoberto, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 13 at 1:03 pm at 1411 Stoney Creek for suspected use of controlled substances (11550(A) HS).

Blackburn, Trissa Bebe, 27, of Fresno, was arrested on October 13 at 3:47 pm at 100 Niblick Road for suspected possession of controlled substances (11350(A) HS), failure to appear (853.7 PC), and receiving stolen property (496(A) PC).

Cross, Dalton Lee, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 13 at 3:10 pm at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected conspiracy to commit crime (182(A)(1) PC), vehicle theft (10851(A) VC), and prior vehicle theft (666.5).

Martinezpacheco, Marco, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 14 for suspected driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC), as well as possession of controlled substances (11377).

Ojeda, Johan Alexis, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 14 for suspected driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC), and failure to appear (853.7).

Brown, Jeffrey Kramer, 36, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on October 14 at 12:48 am at 3200 Spring St for suspected possession of controlled substances (11377(A) HS), possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364), and vehicle theft (10851(A) VC).

Ortiz, Jorge, 34, of Avenal, was arrested on October 14 at 10:25 am at 2100 Theatre Dr for suspected vehicle theft (10851(A) VC), possession of controlled substances (11377(A) HS), and possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364).

Rios, Edgar Daniel, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 15 for suspected driving under the influence (23152(A) VC, 23152(B) VC).

Vazquezvazquez, Leonides, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 15 at 11:47 pm at 560 12TH Street, San Miguel, for an outside warrant.

Smeaton, David Aaron, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on October 15 at 3:35 pm for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).