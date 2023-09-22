Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 10-17
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- Mitchell, Chloe Faith, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 10 at Dallon Dr / Jena Ct for DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, resisting an officer 148(A).
- Paramodiaz, Ruben, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 10 at 2:38 AM at 3537 Spring St #A for inflicting injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, violating court order 273.6(A) PC, and false imprisonment 236 PC.
- Castro, Refugio Zavala, 62, of Lamont, was arrested on September 10 at 8:57 PM at 46E / Golden Hill Rd for DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.
- Martinezaldama, Horacio, 60, of Castroville, was arrested on September 10 at 11:25 PM at 15749 Del Monte Farms Rd for DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.
- Pinzonpenafort, Seguntino, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 10 at 11:46 PM at Spring/28th for DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, and bench warrant 978.5.
- Martinezcamirio, Alvaro, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 10 at 11:30 PM at 1222 Corral Creek Ave for bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Swartwout, Andromeda Ariane, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 12 at 10:22 AM at 1022 20TH Street for possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of controlled substance 11377.
- Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 12 at 11:44 AM at 1134 Black Oak Dr for possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.
- Thatcher, Christopher Lawrence, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 11 at 8:28 PM at 180 Niblick Rd for bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Menane, Devin Edward James, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on September 11 at 4:45 PM at 1600 Park St. for possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, failure to appear 853.7 PC, Outside Warrant/M.
- Pradonajera, Fidel Luis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 11 at 12:56 PM at 114 Myrtlewood Drive for disorderly conduct 647(H) PC.
- Sanchez, Martin Jr, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 11 at 1:58 PM at 800 Spring St. for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.
- Reyes, Frank Luis, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 11 at 4:00 PM at 15 Flag Way for bench warrant 978.5 PC.
- Andres, Brian Victor, 17, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 11 at 3:49 PM at 2325 Oak St for use of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Toomey, Amen Wind, 51, of San Barbara, was arrested on September 12 at 3:26 PM at 900 Park St for failure to appear 853.7 PC.
- Benavidez, Alicia Marie, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 12 at 12:00 AM at 28TH / Park St for driving while license is restricted for DUI 14601.2(A) VC.
- Agalos, Michael Paul, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 13 at 11:42 PM at 19TH/PARK for use of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.
- Carpenter, Joni Louise, 42, of Mount Shasta, was arrested on September 13 at 8:48 AM at 2701 Spring St for inflicting injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, Outside Warrant/M.
- Blank, Shelby Kay, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 13 at 12:35 PM at 3408 Spring St Apt 202D for charges of vandalism (594(B)(1) PC), trespassing (602.5(B) PC), and battery (242 PC).
- Allison, Kerry Lynn, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 13 at 1:29 PM at Park and 7TH Street for use of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Fernandez, Jorge Luis, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 13 at 9:21 PM at 2908 Park St Apt 101 for inflicting injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship (273.5(A) PC).
- Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 13 at 11:59 PM at 1201 Ysabel Ave for possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and failure to appear (853.7 PC).
- Rosas, Javier, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 14 at 1:40 AM at 141 Niblick Rd for possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and failure to appear (853.7 PC).
- Wiley, Audreena Marquette, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 14 at 11:38 AM at Hwy 101 Sb / Rt 46E for bench warrant (978.5 PC) and possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).
- Stoner, Andre Michael, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested on September 14 at 4:38 PM at 1090 Dorothy Cir for bench warrant (978.5 PC).
- Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on September 14 at 4:58 PM at 1900 Riverside for bench warrant (978.5 PC).
- Ruse, Sara Annleah, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 14 at 4:52 PM at 1100 Blk 24TH St for bench warrant (978.5 PC).
- Degeus, Damon Philip, 31, of Santa Maria, was arrested on September 14 at 8:21 PM at Spring ST/4TH St for driving under the influence (23152(G) VC) .
- Perez, Cynthia, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 14 at 7:16 PM at 2316 Amber Grain Pl for assault with a deadly weapon (245(A)(1) PC).
- Kennedy, Gratt Dalton, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 14 at 8:57 PM at South River Rd / Charolais Rd for failure to appear (853.7 PC) and driving while license is restricted for DUI (14601.2(A) VC).
- Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 15 at 8:50 PM at 2304 Spring Street for failure to appear (853.7 PC).
- Velazquez, Eduardo, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 15 at 7:27 PM at Sleepy Hollow Rd / Rambouillet Rd for violating court order (273.6(A) PC).
- Romerocano, Gabriel, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 15 at 8:35 PM at 2331 Spring Street for DUI (23152(A) VC).
- Marin, Carlos, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 15 at 10:56 PM at 30TH St/ Park St for DUI (23152(A) VC) and DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC).
- Floresgarcia, Arturo, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 16 at 1:47 AM at VINE/13TH for DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC) and DUI (23152(A) VC).
- Leonjulio, Viviano, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 16 at 2:56 AM at 3200 Spring St #27 for DUI 23152(A) and DUI over 0.08% 23152(B).
- Valdivia, Salvador Jr, 35, of San Miguel, was arrested on September 16 at 4:15 PM at 880 Avenida Vista for failure to appear (853.7 PC).
- Krol, William John Jr, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 16 at 7:03 PM at South River Rd /Charolais Rd for use of a controlled substance (11550).
- Solorio, Ramon Perez, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 16 at 10:26 PM at 32ND Street/ Park Street for riding a bicycle while under the influence (21200.5 VC).
- Olguin, Luis Carlos, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 2:09 AM at 721 20TH for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC) and failure to appear (853.7 PC).
- Andres, Brian Victor, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 3:18 AM at 2325 Oak St for violation of probation (1203.2(A) PC) and resisting an officer (148(A)(1) PC).
- Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 7:24 AM at 1310 24TH Street for use of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).
- Gonzalez Jimenez, Nicolas, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 9:28 PM at 2748 Spring St for DUI (23152(A) VC) and DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC).
- Garciaflores, Raul, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 11:21 PM at RIVERSIDE/20TH for DUI (23152(A) VC) and driving without a valid license (12500(A) VC).
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
