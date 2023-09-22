Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 10-17 

Mitchell, Chloe Faith, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 10 at Dallon Dr / Jena Ct for DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, resisting an officer 148(A).



Paramodiaz, Ruben, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 10 at 2:38 AM at 3537 Spring St #A for inflicting injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, violating court order 273.6(A) PC, and false imprisonment 236 PC.



Castro, Refugio Zavala, 62, of Lamont, was arrested on September 10 at 8:57 PM at 46E / Golden Hill Rd for DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC.



Martinezaldama, Horacio, 60, of Castroville, was arrested on September 10 at 11:25 PM at 15749 Del Monte Farms Rd for DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC.



Pinzonpenafort, Seguntino, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 10 at 11:46 PM at Spring/28th for DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, and bench warrant 978.5.



Martinezcamirio, Alvaro, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 10 at 11:30 PM at 1222 Corral Creek Ave for bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Swartwout, Andromeda Ariane, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 12 at 10:22 AM at 1022 20TH Street for possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS, possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, possession of controlled substance 11377.



Debruler, Ryan Paul Allen, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 12 at 11:44 AM at 1134 Black Oak Dr for possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS.



Thatcher, Christopher Lawrence, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 11 at 8:28 PM at 180 Niblick Rd for bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Menane, Devin Edward James, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested on September 11 at 4:45 PM at 1600 Park St. for possession of narcotic controlled substance 11350(A) HS, failure to appear 853.7 PC, Outside Warrant/M.



Pradonajera, Fidel Luis, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 11 at 12:56 PM at 114 Myrtlewood Drive for disorderly conduct 647(H) PC.



Sanchez, Martin Jr, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 11 at 1:58 PM at 800 Spring St. for disorderly conduct 647(F) PC.



Reyes, Frank Luis, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 11 at 4:00 PM at 15 Flag Way for bench warrant 978.5 PC.



Andres, Brian Victor, 17, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 11 at 3:49 PM at 2325 Oak St for use of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Toomey, Amen Wind, 51, of San Barbara, was arrested on September 12 at 3:26 PM at 900 Park St for failure to appear 853.7 PC.



Benavidez, Alicia Marie, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 12 at 12:00 AM at 28TH / Park St for driving while license is restricted for DUI 14601.2(A) VC.



Agalos, Michael Paul, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 13 at 11:42 PM at 19TH/PARK for use of a controlled substance 11550(A) HS.



Carpenter, Joni Louise, 42, of Mount Shasta, was arrested on September 13 at 8:48 AM at 2701 Spring St for inflicting injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship 273.5(A) PC, Outside Warrant/M.



Blank, Shelby Kay, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 13 at 12:35 PM at 3408 Spring St Apt 202D for charges of vandalism (594(B)(1) PC), trespassing (602.5(B) PC), and battery (242 PC).



Allison, Kerry Lynn, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 13 at 1:29 PM at Park and 7TH Street for use of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Fernandez, Jorge Luis, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 13 at 9:21 PM at 2908 Park St Apt 101 for inflicting injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship (273.5(A) PC).



Stone, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 13 at 11:59 PM at 1201 Ysabel Ave for possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS), possession of controlled substance (11377(A) HS), and failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Rosas, Javier, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 14 at 1:40 AM at 141 Niblick Rd for possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Wiley, Audreena Marquette, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 14 at 11:38 AM at Hwy 101 Sb / Rt 46E for bench warrant (978.5 PC) and possession of unlawful paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).



Stoner, Andre Michael, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested on September 14 at 4:38 PM at 1090 Dorothy Cir for bench warrant (978.5 PC).



Cano, Jose Guadalupe, 22, of Santa Margarita, was arrested on September 14 at 4:58 PM at 1900 Riverside for bench warrant (978.5 PC).



Ruse, Sara Annleah, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 14 at 4:52 PM at 1100 Blk 24TH St for bench warrant (978.5 PC).



Degeus, Damon Philip, 31, of Santa Maria, was arrested on September 14 at 8:21 PM at Spring ST/4TH St for driving under the influence (23152(G) VC) .



Perez, Cynthia, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 14 at 7:16 PM at 2316 Amber Grain Pl for assault with a deadly weapon (245(A)(1) PC).



Kennedy, Gratt Dalton, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 14 at 8:57 PM at South River Rd / Charolais Rd for failure to appear (853.7 PC) and driving while license is restricted for DUI (14601.2(A) VC).

Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 15 at 8:50 PM at 2304 Spring Street for failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Velazquez, Eduardo, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 15 at 7:27 PM at Sleepy Hollow Rd / Rambouillet Rd for violating court order (273.6(A) PC).



Romerocano, Gabriel, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 15 at 8:35 PM at 2331 Spring Street for DUI (23152(A) VC).



Marin, Carlos, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 15 at 10:56 PM at 30TH St/ Park St for DUI (23152(A) VC) and DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC).



Floresgarcia, Arturo, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 16 at 1:47 AM at VINE/13TH for DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC) and DUI (23152(A) VC).



Leonjulio, Viviano, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 16 at 2:56 AM at 3200 Spring St #27 for DUI 23152(A) and DUI over 0.08% 23152(B).



Valdivia, Salvador Jr, 35, of San Miguel, was arrested on September 16 at 4:15 PM at 880 Avenida Vista for failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Krol, William John Jr, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 16 at 7:03 PM at South River Rd /Charolais Rd for use of a controlled substance (11550).



Solorio, Ramon Perez, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 16 at 10:26 PM at 32ND Street/ Park Street for riding a bicycle while under the influence (21200.5 VC).



Olguin, Luis Carlos, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 2:09 AM at 721 20TH for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC) and failure to appear (853.7 PC).



Andres, Brian Victor, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 3:18 AM at 2325 Oak St for violation of probation (1203.2(A) PC) and resisting an officer (148(A)(1) PC).



Barry, Harold Louis, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 7:24 AM at 1310 24TH Street for use of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).

Gonzalez Jimenez, Nicolas, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 17 at 9:28 PM at 2748 Spring St for DUI (23152(A) VC) and DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC).

