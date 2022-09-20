Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 11-19 

On Sept. 11, Levi Paul Gaze, 34, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Sept. 11, Jeremy Forrest Mitchell, 45, of Grover Beach, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 11, Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Park Street and 13th St. in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 11, Severiano Ortego Moreno, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Vine Street and 8th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 11, Mariano Manuel Modesto, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, driving with a license suspended for DUI, and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Sept. 12, Ismael Valdes, 43, of Santa Cruz Calif., was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950, and for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Sept. 11, Carlos Faustino Burgara, 35, of Bakersfield, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 17th St. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 12, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 37, Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Sept.12, David Pereztagle, 31, of San Ramon Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 12th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and for conduct/being drunk in public.

On Sept. 12, Rangel Merceloavendano, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Sept. 12, Walter Darrell Rouse, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1800 block of Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Sept. 13, Jorge Albert Colmenero, 38, of Merced Calif., was arrested in the 1200 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Sept. 13, Walter Darrell Rouse, 55, Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 6th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Sept. 13, Maurilio Martinez Garcia, 29, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 2400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 12, Christopher Lawrence Thatcher, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Sept. 13, Serena Lynn Bishop, 41, of Oceano, was arrested near the intersection of Pine Street and 8th Street in Paso Robles for possession of narcotics for sale and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 13, Marcos Fidel Vela, 29, of Santa Maria, was arrested in the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 13, Walter Darrell Rouse, 55, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950.

On Sept. 13, Jensen Marie Eva, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Dorothy in Paso Robles for the willful disobedience of a court order.

On Sept. 14, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 22nd St. and Oak Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 14, Michael Anthony Drafton, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of 32nd St. in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and for committing a felony while out on bail.

On Sept. 16, Philip Espinoza, 34, of Lynwood Calif., was arrested in the 3800 block of Mill Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Sept. 15, Jose Manuel Garcia, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Melody Drive and Niblick Road in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and for receiving or concealing stolen property.

On Sept. 15, Zachary Lance Marquez, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Melody Drive and Patricia Lane in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and petty theft.

On Sept. 15, Tanner Harris, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Park Street and 12th St. in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance.

On Sept. 16, Francisco Garciagerardo, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested near Highway 101 and 17th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 16, Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 16, Michael Brandon Reyes, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested and the intersection of 10th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 17, Moses Gonzalezvasquez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 36th St. and Oak Street in Paso Robles for being an unlicensed driver and for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On Sept. 17, Lorenzo Munoznava, 21, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for being an unlicensed driver.

On Sept. 17, Alexander Matthew Lopezgoranson, 32, of Atascadero, was arrested in the Salinas riverbed in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant iand an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 17, Collin Earl Higbee, 30, of Creston, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for a local felony warrant.

On Sept. 17, Heliodoro Lopezgarcia, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for unlawful use of a license.

On Sept. 18, Celso Cuellan Galvez, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Oak Street and 34th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, driving with a license suspended for DUI, and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer.

On Sept. 18, Mervi Lagattuta, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 North near Spring Street in Paso Robles for child endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 18, Bibiano Cuaraoagular, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 19, Sergio Eder Reyesvillegas, 36, of Cambria, was arrested in the 600 block of 13th Street in Paso Robles for fighting in a public place and for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Sept. 19, Marco Lazarobravo, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of 13th Street in Paso Robles for fighting in a public place and for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.