Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 19-25 

On Sept. 19, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 19, James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 20, Christian Luke Olivo, 19, of Shafter Calif., was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Avenue in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950, willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, and for conspiracy to commit a crime.

On Sept. 20, Stephanie Lorraine Saenz, 37, of Shafter Calif., was arrested in the 1800 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for receiving/concealing stolen property, and for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 20, Paula Gayle Hall, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 20, Osiris Julia Aguirre, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 16th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 20, Primo Baggiolini, 81, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Railroad Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 20, Cheyenna Viva Stanley, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 20, Steven Allan Copass, 66, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Arciero Court and Mesa Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, multiple local misdemeanor warrants, and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Sept. 20, Selena Blanchard, 30, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 46 E. and Airport Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On Sept. 21, John Wilson, 43, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 17th St. in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 20, Heath Harley Beckett, 54, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 17th St. in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 21, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Sept. 21, David Brian Matthysse, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for battery.

On Sept. 22, Ronald Vincent Shobey, 63, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested near the intersection of 36th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 22, Adan Francisco Chavarriaestrada, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 21, Charles Dean Kalin, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Sept. 22, Zachary Taylor Gray, 27, of Cathedral Calif., was arrested near the intersection of S. River Rd. and Navajo in Paso Robles for drivig under the influence of alcohol and for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On Sept. 22, Berenis Martinez Martinez, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and S. River Rd. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 22, Charles Brandon Bennett, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the Planet Fitness in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant, multiple local misdemeanor warrants, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and for possession of a narcotic a controlled substance.

On Sept. 22, Jeremy Anton McNelly, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Melody Drive and Creston Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 22, Zachary Lance Marquez, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Hogan Place in Paso Robles for possession of imagery depicting sexual conduct of a child.

On Sept. 22, Mark Wayne Greer, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and S. River Rd. in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On Sept. 22, Forest Joseph Wright, 25, of Santa Margarita California, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant, a local misdemeanor warrant, willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Sept. 23, Joel Robledo Santana, 32, of Santa Ana Calif., was arrested near the intersection of Black Oak Drive and 24th St. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Sept. 23, Troy Austin Macy, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested knew the intersection of 12th St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Sept. 22, Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Sept. 22, Joshua Corey King, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 23, Lindsey Marie Miller, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 23, Sean Cole Davis, 44, of Shandon, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants, and an outside felony warrant.

On Sept. 24, Horacio Alberto GomezHernandez, 23, Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 24, Cody Lee Locke, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested on Highway 101 South near the Ramada Drive exit in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 24, Renee RamonMartinez, 21, of San Miguel, was arrested on Highway 46 E. near the Golden Hill Road exit intersection in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, and for being an unlicensed driver.

On Sept. 24, Juan Antonio Alvarez Morales, 36, of Nipomo, was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On Sept. 25, Rogelio Primo Martinez, 19, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Ferro Lane in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 24, Guillermo Antonio Hernandez, 59, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 11th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license.

On Sept. 24, Thomas Martinez, 55, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Railroad and 12th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, failure to stop at a stop sign or a railroad crossing, and for having no proof of insurance.

On Sept. 25, Raul Leonardo Galvez, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of 23rd St. in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and for forcibly taking a victim to another place.

On Sept. 25, Stephen James Misamore, 44, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, a local misdemeanor warrant, and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On Sept. 25, Travis Lee Badger, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic a controlled substance.

On Sept. 25, Christian Garcia, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Sept. 25, Nicholas Ernest Schaefer, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 25, Ramon SandovalFarias, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 25, Joseph Hyrum Smaglik, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in a 3400 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 25, Frank Paul Morrell, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for multiple outside felony warrants.

On Sept. 25, Shane Allen Yorkbulgin, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46 near 24th St. in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance.