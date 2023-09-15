Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 3-10 

Hernandezjuarez, Arturo, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 09:11 AM at Goldenhill Rd At Creston Rd for DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC) and DUI (23152(A) VC).



Garcia, Julio Cesar, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 12:00 AM at 1500 Spring St for driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.1(A) VC).



Mendozachavez, Marco Antonio, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 07:55 PM at Creston/Cedarwood for charges of suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.2(A) VC).



Adams, Sara, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 09:11 PM at 1300 Block 24TH Street for charge of suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).



Bautistaalbarran, Alma C, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 11:04 PM at 3121 Spring St #105 for DUI (23152(A) VC) and DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC).



Higginbotham, Jeremy Luther, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 3 at 09:34 PM at Park St/ 15TH St for displaying on vehicle/present to officer unlawful registration (4462.5 VC).



Espinoza, Joe Alfred, 49, of Menifee, CA, was arrested on September 4 at 02:05 AM at 5TH St/Oak St for DUI over 0.08% (23152(B) VC) and DUI (23152(A) VC).



Gutierrez, Anissa Marie, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 4 at 10:02 AM at 2200 Oak Street for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and suspected violation of failure to appear after a written promise (853.7 PC).



Pompey, Alain Michael, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 4 at 11:14 PM at 410 Creston Road for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Carper, Michael Steven, 46, of Nipomo, CA, was arrested on September 4 at 08:55 PM at 101 South/Spring St for driving with a suspended or revoked license (14601.1(A) VC).



McDaniel, Michael Steven, 46, of Atascadero, CA, was arrested on September 5 at 02:17 PM at Creston Rd. And Melody for corporal injury on a spouse or273. cohabitant (273.5(A) PC) and assault with a deadly weapon (245(A)(1) PC).



Toral, David, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 5 at 12:21 AM at 900 Block Pine Street for disorderly conduct (647(F) PC).



Salgado, Elvia Ortiz, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 5 at 11:04 PM at 520 32ND St for failure to appear after a written promise (853.7 PC).



Zulauf, Joshua, 24, of Atascadero, CA, was arrested on September 5 at 03:35 PM at 2400 Spring St for trespassing (602 PC).



Starr, Austin Nickole, 23, of Bullhead City, AZ, was arrested on September 5 at 07:18 PM at 1435 Riverside Ave for being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).



Cesena, Janine Laurice, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 5 at 10:55 PM at 24TH St/ Oak St for charges of suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and an outside warrant (Outside Warrant/M).



Castanedagonzalez, Oscar, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 5 at 11:36 PM at 2304 Spring Street for DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, and failure to appear after a written promise 853.7.



Reece, Kenneth Robert, age not provided, of Atascadero, was arrested on September 5 at 10:51 PM for driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.1(A) VC.



Moen, Christopher Ryan, age not provided, of Atascadero, was arrested on September 6 at 12:00 AM at an unspecified location for grand theft 487(A) PC, receiving stolen property 496(A) PC, and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC.



Copass, Steven Allan, age not provided, of San Miguel, was arrested on September 6 at 12:00 AM at an unspecified location for driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC, driving without registration 4000(A)(1) VC.



Berban, Julia Alexandra, 30, of Santa Maria, was arrested on September 6 at 9:54 PM at 220 North Ave #B for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Bonifacio, Faustino F, age not provided, of King City, was arrested on September 7 at 9:55 PM at an unspecified location for driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC and failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Garcia, Daniel, age not provided, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 7 at 12:00 AM at Stoney Creek/Corral Creek for driving with a suspended or revoked license 14601.2(A) VC.



Farrell, Aaron James Jr, age not provided, of Atascadero, was arrested on September 7 at 2:55 AM at 46E And Union for DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, DUI 23152(A) VC, and Outside Warrant/M.



Kulinski, Daniel Richard, age not provided, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 7 at 11:22 AM at Rt 46E/ Hwy 101 Nb Offramp for bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5 PC and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A) HS.



Reyesmartinez, Antonio, 27, of Redding, was arrested on September 7 at 2:14 AM at 240 Spring Street for Outside Warrant/M.



Lau, Kekino Anthonymichael, age not provided, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 7 at 9:50 PM at 189 Niblick Rd for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of 11350(A) HS, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).



Chairez, Guadalupe, age not provided, of Atascadero, was arrested on September 7 at 10:24 PM at 7710 Sinola for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC.



Bobb, Amanda Janelle, age not provided, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 8 at 12:00 AM at 3411 Spring St 13 for trespassing 16028(A) VC and driving without registration 4000(A)(1) VC.



Rivera, Daniel Moreno, age not provided, of Caruthers, was arrested on September 8 at 2:55 PM at 3126 Spring St for charges of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant 273.5(A) PC and obstructing/resisting officer/emergency med tech 148(A)(1) PC.



Velasquez, Eduardo, age not provided, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 9 at 1:50 AM at 1068 Sleepy Hollow Rd for false imprisonment 236 PC and battery 243(E)(1) PC.



Donovan, Joseph Neal Anthony, age not provided, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 9 at 2:35 PM at 28TH St / Park St for failure to appear after a written promise 853.7 PC, possession of unlawful paraphernalia11364(A) HS, and possession of a controlled substance 11377(A).



Villagomez, Marlin, age not provided, of Castroville, was arrested on September 9 at 3:59 PM at 1600 Fontana Road for charges of 484(A) PC, possession of a controlled substance 11377(A) HS, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia 11364(A).



Villagomez, Lorenza, age not provided, of King City, was arrested on September 9 at 5:12 PM at 126 Division St for shoplifting 459.5(A) PC.



Mitchell, Chloe Faith, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 10 at 11:42 PM at Dallon Dr / Jena Ct for DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, and obstructing/resisting an officer/emergency medical tech148(A).



Paramodiaz, Ruben, age not provided, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 10 at 2:38 AM at 3505 Spring Street for charges of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant 273.5(A) PC, violating a court order 273.6(A) PC, and false imprisonment 236 PC.



Castro, Refugio Zavala, age not provided, of Paso Robles, was arrested on September 10 at 8:57 PM at 46E / Golden Hill Rd for DUI 23152(A) VC, DUI over 0.08% 23152(B) VC, and bench warrant/failure to appear 978.5.

