Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 4-19 

On Sept. 4, Jorge Velasquez Delacruz, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 36th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 4, Adam Salman Kassier, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Trigo Lane in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse.

On Sept. 4, Sara Alexiswoods Decker, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2600 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of a specified controlled substance.

On Sept. 4, Jose Zaragozavaldovinos, 57, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Sept. 4, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of Scott Street in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.

On Sept.5, Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 22, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 5, Fernando Rendon Marin, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 10th St. in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Sept. 5, Mariano Rosales, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Stoney Creek Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 5, Thomas Byron Westbrook IV, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Stoney Creek and Corral Creek in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant, an outside felony warrant, an outside misdemeanor warrant, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Sept. 6, Erika Nicole Lopez, 33, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Scott Street and Creston Road in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Sept. 6, Erica Chante Paramo, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 500 block of 10th Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 7, Edward Glenn Hash, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Sept. 7, Shannon Clayton Buie, 52, of Los Banos Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 20th Street and Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and possession of a specified controlled substance.

On Sept. 8, Ashley Denise Pearce, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 20th Street and Park Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Sep. 8, Alberto Gaticacastro, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Melody Drive in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 9, Steven Matthew French, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for wilfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 9, Ruben Camberosgonzalez, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 12th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 9, David Brian Matthysse, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 10th Street and Pine Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Sept. 9, Rodrigo Torres, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Sept. 9, David Baranda Gallardo, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On Sept. 10, Lasandra Marie Aviles, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 10, Callie Brianne Lambeth, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Park Street and 12th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, driving on probation with a blood alcohol percentage of .01 or higher, and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On Sept. 10, Walter Darrell Rouse, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1300 block of 24th Street in Paso Robles for trespassing without consent of the owner, petty theft, and disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Sept. 11, Luis Alberto Ventura, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1900 block of Tiek Street in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice and for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 11, Levi Paul Gaze, 34, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 11, Jeremy Forrest Mitchell, 45, of Grover Beach, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 11, Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Park Street and 13th Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 11, Serveriano Ortega Moreno, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Vine Street and 8th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On Sept. 11, Mariano Manuel Modesto, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, driving with a license suspended for DUI, and for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On Sept. 11, Carlos Faustino Burgara, 35, of Bakersfield, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 17th Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Sept. 12, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Sept. 7, Erick Joel Quintero, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of 34th Street in Paso Robles for 1st-degree burglary, possession of a specified controlled substance, and passing a check with insufficient funds.