Police chief responds to questions about enforcing new 10 p.m. curfew 

–Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis issued a statement Friday morning about how the city will deal with enforcement of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new 10 p.m. curfew that begins Saturday. The state curfew was issued Thursday amid surging cases of COVID-19. Additionally, San Luis Obispo County issued a statement on Thursday encouraging residents to get at-home testing before Thanksgiving.

I’ve been receiving lots of inquiries about the new curfew order. Here was my response to the news and what I shared with city staff.

The California Police Chiefs leadership attended on a conference call with CalOES today regarding the enforcement of the governor’s new Limited Stay at Home order. The California Department of Public Health’s announced that they are issuing a Limited Stay at Home Order that directs that non-essential activities should cease between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am with exemptions for essential workers and businesses.

The order is for those counties in the purple tier, and is expected to be in effect until December 17th. There were many questions about enforcement as many see the order as unconstitutional, and unenforceable, and violation is a simple misdemeanor. Our DA has already indicated he will not file criminal charges on these executive orders except in the most egregious of circumstances.

The biggest question surrounds the potential for protests because there is a feeling that the order will invite and incite protests against it during the “curfew” hours and how is law enforcement supposed to react to those. Cal OES is putting together some answers to these questions that they will be sharing with me that I will in turn share with you.

The Sheriff sent the following response on this matter:

In response to the Governor’s curfew order, the Sheriff’s Office will continue its mission to focus on significant criminal matters. Deputies will not be making traffic/pedestrian stops to determine the comings and going of citizens during those stated hours. However, the Sheriff’s Office will take appropriate action on large egregious gatherings flaunting the curfew mandate. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office will continue its protocols, like we have with the business community, to ask for voluntary compliance when dealing with these matters.