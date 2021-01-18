Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis celebrates 50th birthday
–Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis turned 50 last week. The Paso Robles Police Department shared a birthday message on its Facebook page: “Please help us by wishing the BIG 5-0 to our Police Chief, Ty Lewis! Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an incredible year!”
