January 18, 2021
Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis celebrates 50th birthday 

Posted: 6:30 am, January 18, 2021

–Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis turned 50 last week. The Paso Robles Police Department shared a birthday message on its Facebook page: “Please help us by wishing the BIG 5-0 to our Police Chief, Ty Lewis! Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an incredible year!”

#overthehill #vintage1971

Posted by Paso Robles Police Department on Friday, January 15, 2021



