Paso Robles Police holding DUI checkpoint Friday

–The Paso Robles Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint Friday, Feb. 19, from 6 p.m. Friday night to 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to police.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” says Commander Caleb Davis. “We are still out there looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is still dangerous.”

Police remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home.

Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

