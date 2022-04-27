Paso Robles News|Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Paso Robles Police Department to host open house 

Posted: 7:02 am, April 27, 2022 by News Staff

police department

Event on May 18 will include facility tours, demonstration

– The Paso Robles Police Department has announced an open house for the public on Wednesday, May 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

At the beginning of the open house, Police Chief Damian Nord will welcome guests with a brief introduction. In addition to facility tours, the event will include demonstrations on:

  • K9 Unit
  • Drones
  • Fingerprinting
  • Specialized equipment
  • And more

 

The event will be held at the Paso Robles Police Department, located at 900 Park Street in Paso Robles.

All ages are encouraged to attend this free event. For more information about the police department, visit https://www.prcity.com/252/Police-Department.

 

