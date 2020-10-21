Paso Robles police investigate report of dead man in parking lot

–On Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., Paso Robles police officers were at the scene of a parking lot at Riverside Avenue and 12th Street investigating a report of a dead body.

Police reportedly found a deceased man with a bloody nose and swollen eyes, unresponsive in a vehicle. The parking lot is located at The Granary building that includes several businesses, including Cool Hand Lukes.

No other details were immediately available, check back on this story for updates.

Share this post!

email

Related