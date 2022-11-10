Paso Robles Police investigating shooting

At this time, it is believed no one was injured or hit by gunfire, police say

– On Wednesday at around 6:10 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call of shots heard near 80 Cary Street. Officers reportedly canvassed the area and located six shell casings in the street, but it appeared any suspect(s) or possible victim(s) fled the scene.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and identified two involved vehicles. One vehicle was later located in the 3300 block of Spring Street. Detectives served a search warrant on an apartment building and recovered evidence that may be connected to the shooting. At this time, it is believed no one was injured or hit by gunfire. There have been no arrests, but there are several persons of interest under investigation, police report.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call the police department at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Advertisement

Share To Social Media