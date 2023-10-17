Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 17, 2023
You are here: Home » Crime » Paso Robles Police make arrests for child pornography, weapons
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles Police make arrests for child pornography, weapons 

Posted: 1:18 pm, October 17, 2023 by News Staff

Paso Robles Police make arrests for child pornography, weapons

Police department is requesting anyone with any information to call

– Paso Robles police have arrested two people last week on weapons and child pornography charges.

Last Thursday, the Paso Robles Police Department served search warrants at two separate locations to recover evidence related to the possession of child pornography in the 4200 Block of Aerotech Center Way and in the 100 Block of Cardinal Way. During the execution of both search warrants, detectives reportedly recovered numerous electronic devices. At the Aerotech Center Way location, detectives also stumbled upon a cache of over 100 weapons, many of which were illegal assault weapons.

Police made two arrests for weapons and child pornography charges. Jon Rockford Jones, 65, and 19-year-old Corbin Rockford Jones were booked into jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography around 1 a.m. on Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office booking log. Rockford Jones also was reportedly booked on suspicion of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

The department says it does not have any information at this time that the suspects were manufacturing child pornography.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.