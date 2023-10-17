Paso Robles Police make arrests for child pornography, weapons

Police department is requesting anyone with any information to call

– Paso Robles police have arrested two people last week on weapons and child pornography charges.

Last Thursday, the Paso Robles Police Department served search warrants at two separate locations to recover evidence related to the possession of child pornography in the 4200 Block of Aerotech Center Way and in the 100 Block of Cardinal Way. During the execution of both search warrants, detectives reportedly recovered numerous electronic devices. At the Aerotech Center Way location, detectives also stumbled upon a cache of over 100 weapons, many of which were illegal assault weapons.

Police made two arrests for weapons and child pornography charges. Jon Rockford Jones, 65, and 19-year-old Corbin Rockford Jones were booked into jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography around 1 a.m. on Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office booking log. Rockford Jones also was reportedly booked on suspicion of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

The department says it does not have any information at this time that the suspects were manufacturing child pornography.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464.

