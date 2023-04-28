Paso Robles Police officer Matt Worley retires 

Paso Robles News|Friday, April 28, 2023
Posted: 6:51 am, April 28, 2023 by News Staff

send off retirementWorley has served in law enforcement for over two decades

– The Paso Robles Police Department has announced the retirement of Officer Matt Worley. Worley began his law enforcement career in the Bay Area after serving in the United States Coast Guard in 1999. He was hired as a police officer for the City of Paso Robles in 2003 and today, he retires after more than 24 years of law enforcement service, with 19-and-a-half years dedicated to the City of Paso Robles.

Throughout his career, Worley served as a Range Instructor, SWAT Operator, and Field Training Officer, training 50 officers. He was also awarded Officer of the Year multiple times and received the Footprinter’s award for his outstanding performance.

The police department shared a post about Worley and his retirement as well as a video of his sendoff on Facebook.

 

