Paso Robles police officers endorse Steve Martin for mayor 

Posted: 5:28 am, October 1, 2022 by News Staff

Association says it supports third term for Paso Robles mayor

– The Paso Robles Police Officers Association (POA) has endorsed Mayor Steve Martin to return as Paso Robles mayor for a third term. Martin said he was notified this week of the POA support. Martin and his opponent Michael Rivera were recently interviewed by the association.

“The Paso Robles Police Officers Association would like to announce their endorsement for Mayor Steve Martin,” the association said, “Our goal is to continue to work together with Mayor Martin and believe he has the best interest for our POA members. We look forward to working with him.”

Martin said, “I am blessed to have the support of the men and women who protect our community day and night. I will do my best to honor their service and support public safety throughout our city.”

