Paso Robles Police respond to active shooter hoax call

Hoax calls reported at several agencies in California

– On Wednesday at approximately 2:39 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a single call of an active shooter at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort, located at 2700 Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles. The call appeared to originate from a phone number based out of New Mexico, and information received about the threat did not seem legitimate. Officers immediately responded to the Allegretto to ensure there was no active threat in the area. Officers were able to quickly determine there was no threat and the business and surrounding areas were safe and secure.

Shortly after Paso Robles Police Department received this hoax call, the department started receiving information from other California agencies that these hoax “swatting” calls were happening all over California.

PRPD received notifications that swatting calls were happening in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Santa Barbara, Los Gatos, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Pismo Beach, and other jurisdictions. All of the “swatting” calls were the same and claimed hotels or resorts in the jurisdictions were being attacked by an active shooter. All of these calls were determined to be hoaxes and there were no credible threats in any jurisdiction.

As this investigation is ongoing, the PRPD is requesting anyone with any information regarding this incident to call (805) 237-6464.

