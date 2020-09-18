Paso Robles police respond to shooting in Sherwood Park neighborhood
At 9:51 p.m. on Thursday evening Paso Robles Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in a neighborhood near Sherwood Park.
“On scene of a shooting that occurred in the area of Santa Ysabel and San Augustin,” police said. “Keep out of area.” Police detectives were on scene investigating the incident.
A nearby witness reported hearing two gun shots. One person was reportedly shot in the abdomen and a shooting suspect was reported to be in a white sedan, according to police scanner traffic.
An ambulance responded to the scene. It is unknown how many victims or suspects there are.