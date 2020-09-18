Paso Robles police respond to shooting in Sherwood Park neighborhood 

Paso Robles News|Friday, September 18, 2020
Posted: 4:03 am, September 18, 2020 by News Staff
shooting near Sherwood Park in Paso Robles. Image from Google Maps.

San Augustine Drive and Santa Ysabel Avenue near Sherwood Park in Paso Robles. Image from Google Maps.

At 9:51 p.m. on Thursday evening Paso Robles Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in a neighborhood near Sherwood Park.

“On scene of a shooting that occurred in the area of Santa Ysabel and San Augustin,” police said. “Keep out of area.” Police detectives were on scene investigating the incident.

A nearby witness reported hearing two gun shots. One person was reportedly shot in the abdomen and a shooting suspect was reported to be in a white sedan, according to police scanner traffic.

An ambulance responded to the scene. It is unknown how many victims or suspects there are.



