Paso Robles police respond to shooting in Sherwood Park neighborhood

At 9:51 p.m. on Thursday evening Paso Robles Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in a neighborhood near Sherwood Park.

“On scene of a shooting that occurred in the area of Santa Ysabel and San Augustin,” police said. “Keep out of area.” Police detectives were on scene investigating the incident.

A nearby witness reported hearing two gun shots. One person was reportedly shot in the abdomen and a shooting suspect was reported to be in a white sedan, according to police scanner traffic.

An ambulance responded to the scene. It is unknown how many victims or suspects there are.

