Paso Robles propane distributor transitions leadership

Vice president Robert Jacobs steps down after 32 years

– Delta Liquid Energy (DLE), a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated propane marketing company based in Paso Robles, CA, announces the retirement of its Vice President of Business Enterprises; Robert Jacobs. Throughout his 32-and-a-half-year tenure, Jacobs has been a pivotal figure in the company’s growth and success, demonstrating unwavering dedication and leadership. He also served as Chairman of the Agriculture Advisory Committee for the Propane Education and Research Council (PERC).

“It has been an honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to work for DLE for more than 32 years, a company that has demonstrated an unwavering respect for their customers and employees,” said Jacobs. “I have truly enjoyed working alongside each and every one of my fellow team members and most of all the entire Platz Family. My successor, Allison Platz-Velazquez, most certainly possesses the great qualities, industry knowledge and leadership skills that will provide a seamless transition of my duties. I will always have great respect and appreciation for DLE, the company, the people, and the customers.”

“Robert’s 32 years of service to our customers and employees has been integral to the success of DLE,” said President of Delta Liquid Energy Bill Platz, “We thank Robert for his influence, intelligence, and generosity to those around him. We will miss his presence in our midst.”

Vice President of Administration Cindy Platz-Belmont, echoed Platz’s sentiments, stating, “It’s hard to imagine DLE without Robert’s thoughtful input regarding daily business matters, customer service and employment issues. We’ve seen so many changes in our business and business practices, and he has been a contributing factor to our continuing success. He will be greatly missed around here!”

Stepping into the role vacated by Jacobs is Allison Platz-Velazquez, the current director of sales and marketing. Platz-Velazquez brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the position.

“Robert’s passion for the DLE team and our company is humbling and motivating,” Allison expressed her gratitude for Robert and excitement for the opportunity, “He has spent the bulk of his career experience with DLE and I am so grateful for the professional and life lessons he’s taught me. He has left some very big shoes to fill but I am confident in my ability to take this challenge on. As I step into my new role, I am most excited about continuing to foster the relationships with our current customers, as well as the opportunity to create new relationships with both existing and future customers.”

DLE extends its deepest thanks to Robert Jacobs for his years of service and congratulates Allison Platz-Velazquez on her new role.

Delta Liquid Energy began in Paso Robles in 1936 as San Luis Butane Distributors with founders Harry and Iva Platz. It became Delta Liquid Energy in 1987. Today, the company is still family-owned and has eight locations throughout California and one in Nevada. For more information about Delta Liquid Energy, visit www.deltaliquidenergy.com.

