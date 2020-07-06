Paso Robles Public Works Director top candidate for Yakima City Manager position
–Four candidates for the city of Yakima’s permanent city manager position will be interviewed next week by community members, city staff and the Yakima City Council, according to a report by the Yakima Herald.
One of the top candidates for consideration is Dick McKinley, Paso Robles’ current public works director.
The other three candidates are:
- Robert Harrison, who most recently served as the chief administrative officer for Renton.
- Thomas Hutka, Broward County, Florida, public works director.
- Alex Meyerhoff, Yakima interim city manager.
Click here to read the full story on the Yakima Herald.
