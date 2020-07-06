Paso Robles News|Monday, July 6, 2020
You are here: Home » Business » Paso Robles Public Works Director top candidate for Yakima City Manager position
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles Public Works Director top candidate for Yakima City Manager position 

Posted: 3:08 am, July 6, 2020 by News Staff

Before joining the city of Paso Robles as public works director in 2015, McKinley (Far Right) served in the same role in Surprise, Arizona (2013-14), Tacoma (2009-13), Bellingham (2001-09), and Walla Walla (1994-2001).

–Four candidates for the city of Yakima’s permanent city manager position will be interviewed next week by community members, city staff and the Yakima City Council, according to a report by the Yakima Herald.

One of the top candidates for consideration is Dick McKinley, Paso Robles’ current public works director.

The other three candidates are:

  • Robert Harrison, who most recently served as the chief administrative officer for Renton.
  • Thomas Hutka, Broward County, Florida, public works director.
  • Alex Meyerhoff, Yakima interim city manager.

 

Click here to read the full story on the Yakima Herald.



Comments

Posted in:  Business
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.