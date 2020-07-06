Paso Robles Public Works Director top candidate for Yakima City Manager position

–Four candidates for the city of Yakima’s permanent city manager position will be interviewed next week by community members, city staff and the Yakima City Council, according to a report by the Yakima Herald.

One of the top candidates for consideration is Dick McKinley, Paso Robles’ current public works director.

Click here to read the full story on the Yakima Herald.

