Paso Robles rainfall season total reaches 21.84 inches 

Clear skies in the forecast after today

Paso Robles received a measured .30 inches of rain on Wednesday morning, bringing the total rainfall for the season to 21.84 inches.

There is a chance of trace rainfall amounts continuing today along with a slight chance of snow for some parts of North County, according to Weather Underground. However, clear skies are expected on Thursday. The rain is expected to return again on Sunday.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Lake Nacimiento is at 86 percent capacity as of Friday. Lake San Antonio is at 40 percent.

