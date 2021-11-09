Paso Robles receives .03-inches of rain

Season rainfall total is at 2.05-inches

–This morning, the Paso Robles Water Yard recorded .03-inches, bringing the total to 2.05-inches for the season. No additional rain is in the forecast this week, according to Weather Underground. Click here to view a weather forecast.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page. Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014. Click here for Paso Robles rainfall records going back to 1942.

