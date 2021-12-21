Paso Robles receives .09-inches of rain, more on the way

Season total reaches 4.84-inches

– Paso Robles received .09-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to 4.84-inches. There is more rain in the forecast for North County today, tomorrow, and into the weekend. Click here to view a weather forecast.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

