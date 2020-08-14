Paso Robles News|Friday, August 14, 2020
Paso Robles receives .11-inches of rain Thursday 

Posted: 6:00 am, August 14, 2020

rainfall paso robles–Paso Robles received 0.11-inches of rain Thursday, in an uncommon summer shower. This was the first rain of the rain season, making the current season total .11-inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014. Click here for Paso Robles rainfall records going back to 1942.

No more rain is in the forecast, and a heat advisory is expected to take effect today. Click here for more information about the heat advisory. 



Comments

