Paso Robles receives .21-inches of rain in past 24 hours

There is a 56-percent chance of additional showers today

– Paso Robles received .21-inches of rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the current seasonal rainfall total to .21-inches. There is an additional 56-percent chance of rainfall again later today. Today’s high temperature is expected to be 70, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s for the next few days. By the weekend, high temperatures should climb back into the 90s.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

