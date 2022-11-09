Paso Robles receives .65-inches of rain in past 24 hours

No additional rain in the forecast for Paso Robles this week

– Paso Robles received.65-inches of rain within the past 24 hours, according to the City of Paso Robles Water Division. The current season rainfall total is 1.18-inches.

No additional rain is in the forecast for Paso Robles this week. A frost advisory is currently being issued for parts of the Central Coast including Paso Robles. Overnight temperatures could dip below freezing.

Click here for a current Paso Robles weather forecast.

Precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11″ from 1942 – June 2014.

Click here to view rainfall totals for Paso Robles.

Click here to view rainfall records going back to 1942.

