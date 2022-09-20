Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Paso Robles receives additional .08-inches of rain 

Posted: 7:50 am, September 20, 2022 by News Staff

Season rainfall total for Paso Robles at 7.37 inches

Season total reaches .29-inches

– Paso Robles measured an additional .08-inches of rain from storm systems in the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to .29-inches. High temperatures today and tomorrow are expected to stay in the mid-to-upper 70s before rising again to more seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s.

There is a slight chance of additional rain today in some parts of the county.

weather paso robles

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

