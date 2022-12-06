Paso Robles receives additional .13-inches of rainfall

More rain in the forecast today, this weekend

– Paso Robles measured .13-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the seasonal rainfall total to 3.73 inches. There is an additional chance of showers today, and another chance of rain again this weekend, according to Weather Underground.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey says that rain should continue through Sunday morning due to two cold fronts interacting with a plume of moisture extending towards Hawaii:

I love NOAA’s GOES-West satellite loops https://t.co/SITwaHp9OQ. You can see the upper-level low off Northern California and the two cold fronts interacting with the plume of moisture extending toward Hawaii. Rain should continue through Sunday morning. @NWSLosAngeles #CAwx 🌬️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/1BqFR5V3R4 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) December 3, 2022

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

