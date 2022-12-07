Paso Robles receives additional .2-inches of rainfall

Rainfall season total reaches 3.93-inches

– Paso Robles measured .20-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the seasonal rainfall total to 3.93 inches. There is an additional chance of significant rainfall again this weekend, according to Weather Underground. Up to .81-inches of rain is in the forecast for Saturday and an additional .26-inches of rain on Sunday.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

