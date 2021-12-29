Paso Robles receives additional .32-inches of rain

More rain in the forecast today and next week

– This morning, Paso Robles recorded an additional .32-inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Paso Robles could receive another 1/3 of an inch of rainfall today, and then see a few days of sunshine going into the weekend. A chance of rain is in the forecast again for next week. Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast remains closed due to mudslides.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here for Paso Robles rainfall records going back to 1942.

Click here to view a weather forecast.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related