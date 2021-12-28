Paso Robles receives another .24-inches of rain

More rain in the forecast today, tomorrow and next week

– This morning, Paso Robles recorded an additional .24-inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Paso Robles could receive small amounts of rainfall of rain today, and over 1/3 of an inch is expected tomorrow. More rain is in the forecast again for next week. Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast remains closed due to mudslides.

Click here to view a weather forecast.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here for Paso Robles rainfall records going back to 1942.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

