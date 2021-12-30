Paso Robles receives another .39-inches of rain, sunny skies in the forecast

Daily high temperatures should be in the mid-to-upper 50s

– Paso Robles recorded an additional .39-inches of rain over the past 24 hour period, according to the National Weather Service. Paso Robles should see sunshine again starting today and going into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s during the day and could drop below freezing at night. Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast remains closed due to mudslides.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here for Paso Robles rainfall records going back to 1942.

Click here to view a weather forecast.

