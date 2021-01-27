Paso Robles receives over half an inch of rain so far from storm systems

–As of Wednesday morning, Paso Robles has received .6-inches of rain, but more is in the forecast. Heavy rainfall and high winds are currently projected to continue through Wednesday and Thursday, with showers possible off and on through next week. The current season total is unseasonably low at 2.08-inches.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast.

Click here to see rainfall totals for Paso Robles.

A high wind advisory is in effect for the areas encompassing the Southern California coast and the Central Coast. The advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Winds 25-40 mph with gusts of up to 65 mph are expected, especially in the mountains and peaks. Damaging winds will blow large objects down such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected.

The city is preparing now to address potential impacts including flooding, potential mudslides, and the need for road closures.

Several PG&E utility vehicles are repairing powerlines along Creston Road near River Road. City crews are at Downtown City Park cleaning up downed tree branches and limbs.

Due to mudslides in past storms, River Road from Navajo to 13th will be closed from 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon through Thursday for safety.

Residents have access to free sand for sandbags at the city’s yard at 13th and Paso Robles St. but must provide their own bags and shovels, available at local hardware stores.

Click here to view a map of PG&E outages.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey calls the expected rainfall event, “Literally off the scale”

The area of white over the Central Coast represents 6+ inches of rainfall in the next 24-hours. The #ECMWF has increased the size of the 6+ area, while the #GFS has kept it the same since the last model runs. These numbers are literally off the scale. @tvdave #CAwx @CaltransD5 pic.twitter.com/dBtmqpFBRy — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) January 27, 2021

